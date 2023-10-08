Advertisement

Sunday 8 October 2023
# Comedy
Quiz: How well do you know the career of Ardal O'Hanlon?
Ah go on!
4.0k
0
34 minutes ago

OWING TO HIS role in one of the UK and Ireland’s best-loved TV sitcoms, Ardal O’Hanlon’s face has been on more TV screens that you can count.

The comedian has a varied career in entertainment and turns 58 today. How much do you know about his career?

What county does Ardal O'Hanlon hail from?
Alamy Stock Photo
Monaghan
Dublin

Waterford
Galway
His father Rory was a former Dáil Ceann Comhairle and government minister, for which party?
Fine Gael
Fianna Fáil

Labour
Progressive Democrats
In college, O'Hanlon formed a comedy trio called Mr Trellis with fellow DCU students Barry Murphy and Kevin Gildea. Where is he performing here?
RTE Archives
Vicar Street
The Old Bar

Laughter Lounge
The International Bar
Now to Fr. Ted. O'Hanlon was originally cast in the role of Fr Cyril McDuff but was given the more prominent role of Fr Dougal McGuire at the insistence of Dermot Morgan?
Wikimedia
True
False
O'Hanlon appears in every single episode of Fr. Ted.
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
O'Hanlon played the lead role in TV series My Hero for five series. Which broadcaster produced the series?
Alamy Stock Photo
RTÉ
BBC

ITV
Channel 4
What did O'Hanlon find out when he appeared on genealogy show 'Who Do You Think You Are?'?
Alamy Stock Photo
That he was adopted and spent the first six months of his life in Newcastle, UK.
That his grandfather was one of Michael Collins' 'Squad' of assassins on Bloody Sunday.

That he was a distant cousin of Fr. Ted co-star Pauline McLynn
That he was a legitimate claimant to the dormant throne of Luxembourg.
O'Hanlon fronted an RTÉ series in which he attended some of the world's most famous football derbies. What was it called?
Alamy Stock Photo
Pitch Duel
Derby Drama

Leagues Apart
Red Card Rumble
Which Neil Jordan film did he appear in?
Alamy Stock Photo
The Butcher Boy
Michael Collins

The Crying Game
Byzantium
What was the name of the character he played in Derry Girls?
Channel 4
Tim
John

Eamonn
Patrick
Author
Rónán Duffy
ronan@thejournal.ie
@ronanduffy_
