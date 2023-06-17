Quiz: How well do you know Aslan?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THERE WERE TRIBUTES from across the worlds of music, entertainment and politics this week in the wake of the death of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam.
Paying tribute to Christy, President Michael D Higgins said: “For the last 40 years, Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation.”
He couldn’t be more right.
Tonight, we’re asking you: How can I protect you in this Crazy World?
No, we’re actually asking: How much do you know about Aslan?
