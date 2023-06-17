Quiz: How well do you know Aslan?

THERE WERE TRIBUTES from across the worlds of music, entertainment and politics this week in the wake of the death of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam.

Paying tribute to Christy, President Michael D Higgins said: “For the last 40 years, Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation.”

He couldn’t be more right.

No, we’re actually asking: How much do you know about Aslan?

What was the name of Aslan's debut album, released in 1988? Alamy Stock Photo Made in Dublin Goodbye Charlie Moonhead

Feel No Shame Nudie Books and Frenchies Finish the lyrics from Aslan's hit 'This Is' : "These are the hands of a tired man, This is the old man's shroud, These are the eyes of the ....." Hungry dog Blood-crazed tiger

Unknown soldier Blind man After breaking up shortly after their first album's release, in what year did Aslan reunite for a charity gig in Finglas? 1989 1991

1993 1999 Who did Aslan collaborate with for the 2001 single 'She's So Beautiful'? Sinead O'Connor Damien Dempsey

Bono Nadine Coyle Where did Aslan play for Irish peacekeeping troops in 2004? Irish Peacekeepers in Lebanon Angola Syria

Kosovo Finland Which word appears the most times in Aslan's 1993 hit 'Crazy World'? World Protect

Don't Alright Which of these artists has Aslan NOT covered? Billy Joel John Lennon

Pearl Jam Pink Floyd Which old Hollywood film star appears in the music video for Crazy World (alongside Christy)? Charlie Chaplin Buster Keaton

Humphrey Bogart Errol Flynn This may not be an Aslan moment, but what song is Christy Dignam singing here with Finbar Furey on the Late Late? RTÉ Foggy Dew The Band Played Waltzing Matilda

Green Fields of France Working Class Hero Aslan named themselves after the character from C.S Lewis's 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.' Aslan means 'Lion' in what language? Greek Irish

