Saturday 17 June 2023
# Test Yourself
Quiz: How well do you know Aslan?
‘Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation,’ President Michael D HIggins said this week.
1 hour ago

THERE WERE TRIBUTES from across the worlds of music, entertainment and politics this week in the wake of the death of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam.

Paying tribute to Christy, President Michael D Higgins said: “For the last 40 years, Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation.”

He couldn’t be more right.

Tonight, we’re asking you: How can I protect you in this Crazy World?

No, we’re actually asking: How much do you know about Aslan?

What was the name of Aslan's debut album, released in 1988?
Alamy Stock Photo
Made in Dublin
Goodbye Charlie Moonhead

Feel No Shame
Nudie Books and Frenchies
Finish the lyrics from Aslan's hit 'This Is' : "These are the hands of a tired man, This is the old man's shroud, These are the eyes of the ....."
Hungry dog
Blood-crazed tiger

Unknown soldier
Blind man
After breaking up shortly after their first album's release, in what year did Aslan reunite for a charity gig in Finglas?
1989
1991

1993
1999
Who did Aslan collaborate with for the 2001 single 'She's So Beautiful'?
Sinead O'Connor
Damien Dempsey

Bono
Nadine Coyle
Where did Aslan play for Irish peacekeeping troops in 2004?
Irish Peacekeepers in Lebanon
Angola
Syria

Kosovo
Finland
Which word appears the most times in Aslan's 1993 hit 'Crazy World'?
World
Protect

Don't
Alright
Which of these artists has Aslan NOT covered?
Billy Joel
John Lennon

Pearl Jam
Pink Floyd
Which old Hollywood film star appears in the music video for Crazy World (alongside Christy)?
Charlie Chaplin
Buster Keaton

Humphrey Bogart
Errol Flynn
This may not be an Aslan moment, but what song is Christy Dignam singing here with Finbar Furey on the Late Late?
RTÉ
Foggy Dew
The Band Played Waltzing Matilda

Green Fields of France
Working Class Hero
Aslan named themselves after the character from C.S Lewis's 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.' Aslan means 'Lion' in what language?
Greek
Irish

Norse
Turkish
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You really know your stuff
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Not flippin' bad
Sealy good job
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

