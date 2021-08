Before you get your hopes up, Obama's The Promised Land didn't make the cut.

Before you get your hopes up, Obama's The Promised Land didn't make the cut.

IT’S A POPULAR present and a great way to punctuate a successful career, or to give the public insight into a particularly interesting moment in time.

So here’s a quiz about memoirs and autobiographies.

What was the name of former minister Shane Ross’ memoirs? Straight Outta Churchtown Inside the Dog’s Dinner

In Bed with the Blueshirts The Rocky Road to Dundrum What was Christy Moore's autobiography called? Ride On One Voice

The Moore the Merrier I’ve Moore To Give “Now that I've won a slam, I know something very few people on earth are permitted to know. A win doesn't feel as good as a loss feels bad, and the good feeling doesn't last long as the bad. Not even close.” What tennis star’s memoir is this quote from? Roger Federer Andy Murray

John McEnroe Andre Agassi Whose 2018 memoir was called 'Becoming'? Donald Trump Anthony Weiner

Michelle Obama Hillary Clinton What’s the name of Leonard Nimoy’s first autobiography, published in 1975? Trek to Stardom Raised Eyebrow

I Am Spock I Am Not Spock What is the name of Aslan lead singer Christy Dignam's autobiography? My Crazy World Crazy in Love

This is Christy Dignam Crazy Times, Crazy World Which one of these films was not based on a memoir? Out of Africa The Great Gatsby

My Left Foot The Basketball Diaries What’s the name of actor Gabriel Byrne’s memoirs, published last year? Walking with Ghosts Dancing with Wolves

Speaking to Stars Riding on Horses Who penned the comedic war memoirs ‘Adolf Hitler: My Part in his Downfall’? Roald Dahl Spike Milligan

Peter Sellers John Cleese Who wrote the autobiography 'The Soul of A Butterfly'? Amelia Earhart Muhammed Ali

