Sunday 11 September 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about autumn?

Cosy jumpers and crunchy leaves are on the way.

By Jane Moore Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 10:00 PM
1,015 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5861142

WITH THE EVENINGS getting noticeably darker and the temperature slowly starting to drop, it’s fair to say that autumn is well and truly upon us.

According to Met Éireann, autumn begins on the first of September and lasts until the end of November.

Many people regard autumn as their favourite season, bringing with it falling leaves, cosy jumpers and Halloween.

But can you conker our autumn quiz? Test yourself below.

To start us off, what is autumn known as in the United States?
Alamy
Rise
Fall

Slip
Tumble
The full moon closest to the autumn equinox is traditionally known as a what?
Alamy
Blue moon
Blood moon

Harvest moon
Supermoon
Complete the title of this famous song, sung by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday: Autumn in...
Alamy
Dublin
Alamy
London

Alamy
New York
Alamy
Paris
Which famous poet wrote the poem 'To Autumn'?
Alamy
John Keats
William Butler Yeats

William Wordsworth
Robert Frost
Which of these astrology signs does not appear during the autumn season?
Alamy
Libra
Scorpio

Sagittarius
Taurus
Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, takes place every autumn in which German city?
Alamy
Berlin
Frankfurt

Hamburg
Munich
What is the name of the pigment that trees stop producing in autumn, which causes the leaves to turn red, orange and yellow?
Alamy
Anthocyanins
Betalains

Chlorophylls
Porphyrins
Squirrels begin to bury acorns in the autumn, but which birds do the same?
Alamy
Jackdaws
Alamy
Jays

Alamy
Magpies
Alamy
Rooks
Halloween dates back to the Celtic festival of Samhain, which fell on 1 November. Which of the four major pagan festivals comes first after Samhain?
Alamy
Imbolc
Bealtaine

Lúnasa
Fómhair
Finally, which of these flowers does not bloom in autumn?
Alamy
Asters
Alamy
Chrysanthemums

Alamy
Dahlias
Alamy
Hyacinths
