Quiz: How much do you know about autumn?

WITH THE EVENINGS getting noticeably darker and the temperature slowly starting to drop, it’s fair to say that autumn is well and truly upon us.

According to Met Éireann, autumn begins on the first of September and lasts until the end of November.

Many people regard autumn as their favourite season, bringing with it falling leaves, cosy jumpers and Halloween.

But can you conker our autumn quiz? Test yourself below.

To start us off, what is autumn known as in the United States? Alamy Rise Fall

Slip Tumble The full moon closest to the autumn equinox is traditionally known as a what? Alamy Blue moon Blood moon

Harvest moon Supermoon Complete the title of this famous song, sung by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday: Autumn in... Alamy Dublin Alamy London

Alamy New York Alamy Paris Which famous poet wrote the poem 'To Autumn'? Alamy John Keats William Butler Yeats

William Wordsworth Robert Frost Which of these astrology signs does not appear during the autumn season? Alamy Libra Scorpio

Sagittarius Taurus Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, takes place every autumn in which German city? Alamy Berlin Frankfurt

Hamburg Munich What is the name of the pigment that trees stop producing in autumn, which causes the leaves to turn red, orange and yellow? Alamy Anthocyanins Betalains

Chlorophylls Porphyrins Squirrels begin to bury acorns in the autumn, but which birds do the same? Alamy Jackdaws Alamy Jays

Alamy Magpies Alamy Rooks Halloween dates back to the Celtic festival of Samhain, which fell on 1 November. Which of the four major pagan festivals comes first after Samhain? Alamy Imbolc Bealtaine

Lúnasa Fómhair Finally, which of these flowers does not bloom in autumn? Alamy Asters Alamy Chrysanthemums

