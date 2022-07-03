#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 3 July 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about Back to the Future?

Great Scott!

By Jane Moore Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM
22 minutes ago 3,434 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5804997

ON THIS DAY in 1985, the first Back to the Future film was released in the US.

The sci-fi comedy starring Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd has since cemented itself as a classic of the 1980s, with the following two films making it one of the most beloved blockbuster franchises of all time. 

But how much do you know about the first film? Test yourself below.

What is the name of Marty McFly's band?
Alamy
The Blockheads
The Eggheads

The Pinheads
The Bobbleheads
What speed did the DeLorean need to reach to travel back to the future?
Alamy
77 miles an hour
88 miles an hour

99 miles an hour
111 miles an hour
How many gigawatts of electricity does the flux capacitor need to create the power to send the DeLorean through time?
Alamy
1.21
12.21

21.12
121.12
What date does Marty travel back to?
Alamy
7 September 1955
5 November 1955

21 October 1955
25 November 1956
What are the names of Marty's parents, who he has to make sure fall in love so as not to erase his existence?
Alamy
Dave and Linda
Emmet and Clara

Bill and Laura
George and Lorraine
What was the name of Doc Brown's dog in 1985?
Alamy
Lassie
Newton

Einstein
Copernicus
Doc and Marty meet in the carpark of a shopping mall at the start of the film - what's the name of the mall when Marty returns in 1985?
Alamy
Lone Pine Mall
Twin Pines Mall

Hill Valley Mall
Twin Peaks Mall
Who directed Back to the Future?
Alamy
Robert Zemeckis
George Lucas

Steven Spielberg
Stanley Kubrick
What was the theme of Marty's parents' school dance?
Alamy
'Love is in the Air'
'Enchantment Under the Sea'

'Fish Under the Sea'
'A Night at the Movies'
Finally, what time does the lightning bolt strike the courthouse clock, sending Marty home?
Alamy
8.34pm
9.44pm

10.04pm
11.54pm
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie