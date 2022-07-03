Quiz: How much do you know about Back to the Future?

ON THIS DAY in 1985, the first Back to the Future film was released in the US.

The sci-fi comedy starring Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd has since cemented itself as a classic of the 1980s, with the following two films making it one of the most beloved blockbuster franchises of all time.

But how much do you know about the first film? Test yourself below.

Advertisement

What is the name of Marty McFly's band? Alamy The Blockheads The Eggheads

The Pinheads The Bobbleheads What speed did the DeLorean need to reach to travel back to the future? Alamy 77 miles an hour 88 miles an hour

99 miles an hour 111 miles an hour How many gigawatts of electricity does the flux capacitor need to create the power to send the DeLorean through time? Alamy 1.21 12.21

21.12 121.12 What date does Marty travel back to? Alamy 7 September 1955 5 November 1955

21 October 1955 25 November 1956 What are the names of Marty's parents, who he has to make sure fall in love so as not to erase his existence? Alamy Dave and Linda Emmet and Clara

Bill and Laura George and Lorraine What was the name of Doc Brown's dog in 1985? Alamy Lassie Newton

Einstein Copernicus Doc and Marty meet in the carpark of a shopping mall at the start of the film - what's the name of the mall when Marty returns in 1985? Alamy Lone Pine Mall Twin Pines Mall

Hill Valley Mall Twin Peaks Mall Who directed Back to the Future? Alamy Robert Zemeckis George Lucas

Steven Spielberg Stanley Kubrick What was the theme of Marty's parents' school dance? Alamy 'Love is in the Air' 'Enchantment Under the Sea'

'Fish Under the Sea' 'A Night at the Movies' Finally, what time does the lightning bolt strike the courthouse clock, sending Marty home? Alamy 8.34pm 9.44pm

10.04pm 11.54pm Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share