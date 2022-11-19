Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 19 November 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: Do you know these famous bans?

Put yourself to the test with our quiz.

20 minutes ago 3,234 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Leonard Zhukovsky

THE TAOISEACH AND dozens of senior politicians were blindsided this week when they were told they were sanctioned by Russia, in effect forbidding them from entering the Russian Federation.

It’s not unusual for countries and companies to stop people from entering, whether for serious reasons or for just being rude. 

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about these banned people, objects and music?

Which country put restrictions on tourists because fans were flocking to a national park after it was featured in a Justin Bieber music video?
Shutterstock
Iceland
Australia

Ireland
Peru
What country was Brad Pitt banned from due to his film 'Seven Years in Tibet'?
Shutterstock
Taiwan
North Korea

Qatar
China
Which musician almost had the Canadian leg of his world tour ruined when politicians tried to bar him from entering the country due to his criminal record?
Shutterstock
Tupac
50 Cent

Kendrick Lamar
Lil Peep
Why was Paul McCartney banned from entering Japan?
Shutterstock
The government were into John more
His music was considered offensive

He had convictions for drug possession
Tax evasion
Which celebrity was recently un-banned from the Balthazar restaurant in New York after they apologised for being rude?
Shutterstock
Cardi B
Boris Johnson

Ricky Gervais
James Corden
Nelson Mandela was once forbidden from entering US territory and considered a terrorist by authorities. When was this policy abandoned?
Shutterstock
1994
2008

1990
2002
Which musical group was close to a permanent ban from the Philippines for not meeting the president's family?
Shutterstock
The Sex Pistols
The Beatles

U2
Iron Maiden
How long was Will Smith banned from attending the Oscars following his famous slapping of Chris Rock?
Shutterstock
He wasn't banned
1 year

10 years
For life
Which of these are banned in the United States?
Shutterstock
Kinder Surprise Eggs
Pasteurised milk

Fidget Spinners
Owning a lion
Why was the song 'Rumble' by Link Wray, which contains no lyrics, banned from some US radio stations in the 1950s?
Shutterstock
The guitar-playing was considered obscene
It became popular among biker gangs

The word rumble was slang for a fight
It didn't have a chorus
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Bearable
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ewe should have known at least some!
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie