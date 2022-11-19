Quiz: Do you know these famous bans?

THE TAOISEACH AND dozens of senior politicians were blindsided this week when they were told they were sanctioned by Russia, in effect forbidding them from entering the Russian Federation.

It’s not unusual for countries and companies to stop people from entering, whether for serious reasons or for just being rude.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about these banned people, objects and music?

Which country put restrictions on tourists because fans were flocking to a national park after it was featured in a Justin Bieber music video? Shutterstock Iceland Australia

Ireland Peru What country was Brad Pitt banned from due to his film 'Seven Years in Tibet'? Shutterstock Taiwan North Korea

Qatar China Which musician almost had the Canadian leg of his world tour ruined when politicians tried to bar him from entering the country due to his criminal record? Shutterstock Tupac 50 Cent

Kendrick Lamar Lil Peep Why was Paul McCartney banned from entering Japan? Shutterstock The government were into John more His music was considered offensive

He had convictions for drug possession Tax evasion Which celebrity was recently un-banned from the Balthazar restaurant in New York after they apologised for being rude? Shutterstock Cardi B Boris Johnson

Ricky Gervais James Corden Nelson Mandela was once forbidden from entering US territory and considered a terrorist by authorities. When was this policy abandoned? Shutterstock 1994 2008

1990 2002 Which musical group was close to a permanent ban from the Philippines for not meeting the president's family? Shutterstock The Sex Pistols The Beatles

U2 Iron Maiden How long was Will Smith banned from attending the Oscars following his famous slapping of Chris Rock? Shutterstock He wasn't banned 1 year

10 years For life Which of these are banned in the United States? Shutterstock Kinder Surprise Eggs Pasteurised milk

Fidget Spinners Owning a lion Why was the song 'Rumble' by Link Wray, which contains no lyrics, banned from some US radio stations in the 1950s? Shutterstock The guitar-playing was considered obscene It became popular among biker gangs

The word rumble was slang for a fight It didn't have a chorus