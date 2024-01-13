Quiz: How much do you know about Barry Keoghan?

FROM LOVE/HATE to Los Angeles, Barry Keoghan’s career has really taken off in recent years.

Keoghan began acting in 2011 and appeared in several Irish productions, but he has since starred in some huge Hollywood films.

He was nominated for an Oscar last year for his performance in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, and is currently in the spotlight for his role in the psychological black comedy Saltburn, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

But how much do you know about the rising Irish star? Test yourself below.

Which area of Dublin did Barry Keoghan grow up in? Alamy Ballyfermot Artane

Summerhill Finglas What did Keoghan's character Wayne do in Love/Hate that prompted dozens of complaints to RTÉ? RTÉ He shot fan-favourite Darren He sold drugs to a child

He cut someone's finger off He shot a cat with a machine gun Keoghan starred with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. What was the name of his character? Alamy Pádraig Dominic

Colm Peadar In which other Colin Farrell film does Keoghan appear? Alamy In Bruges Seven Psychopaths

The Lobster The Killing of a Sacred Deer True or false: Keoghan has appeared in the Irish soap Fair City? RTÉ True False Which famous Gotham City villain did Keoghan briefly appear as in the 2022 Batman film, who he is set to play in its sequel? Alamy The Riddler The Penguin

The Joker Bane Which sport does Keoghan compete in? Alamy Rugby Boxing

Hurling Gaelic football In which of these HBO dramas did Keoghan make an appearance? Alamy Chernobyl Alamy Game of Thrones

Alamy Succession Alamy The White Lotus In Saltburn, Keoghan's character Oliver Quick goes to stay with the Catton family at their estate. Which of these foods does he refuse to eat at breakfast? Alamy Burnt sausages Runny eggs

Black pudding Beans on toast Finally, Keoghan lost out to Cillian Murphy for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Golden Globe last weekend. Which of these films have the two men starred in together? Alamy Dunkirk The Dark Knight

