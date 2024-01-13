Quiz: How much do you know about Barry Keoghan?

Advertisement
Barry Keoghan at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in California on 7 January 2024. Alamy Stock Photo
The Irish actor is in the spotlight right now due to the success of his latest film Saltburn.
FROM LOVE/HATE to Los Angeles, Barry Keoghan’s career has really taken off in recent years.

Keoghan began acting in 2011 and appeared in several Irish productions, but he has since starred in some huge Hollywood films.

He was nominated for an Oscar last year for his performance in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, and is currently in the spotlight for his role in the psychological black comedy Saltburn, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. 

But how much do you know about the rising Irish star? Test yourself below. 

Which area of Dublin did Barry Keoghan grow up in?
Alamy
Ballyfermot
Artane

Summerhill
Finglas
What did Keoghan's character Wayne do in Love/Hate that prompted dozens of complaints to RTÉ?
RTÉ
He shot fan-favourite Darren
He sold drugs to a child

He cut someone's finger off
He shot a cat with a machine gun
Keoghan starred with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. What was the name of his character?
Alamy
Pádraig
Dominic

Colm
Peadar
In which other Colin Farrell film does Keoghan appear?
Alamy
In Bruges
Seven Psychopaths

The Lobster
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
True or false: Keoghan has appeared in the Irish soap Fair City?
RTÉ
True
False
Which famous Gotham City villain did Keoghan briefly appear as in the 2022 Batman film, who he is set to play in its sequel?
Alamy
The Riddler
The Penguin

The Joker
Bane
Which sport does Keoghan compete in?
Alamy
Rugby
Boxing

Hurling
Gaelic football
In which of these HBO dramas did Keoghan make an appearance?
Alamy
Chernobyl
Alamy
Game of Thrones

Alamy
Succession
Alamy
The White Lotus
In Saltburn, Keoghan's character Oliver Quick goes to stay with the Catton family at their estate. Which of these foods does he refuse to eat at breakfast?
Alamy
Burnt sausages
Runny eggs

Black pudding
Beans on toast
Finally, Keoghan lost out to Cillian Murphy for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Golden Globe last weekend. Which of these films have the two men starred in together?
Alamy
Dunkirk
The Dark Knight

The Wind That Shakes the Barley
Eternals
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

