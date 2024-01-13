Quiz: How much do you know about Barry Keoghan?

FROM LOVE/HATE to Los Angeles, Barry Keoghan’s career has really taken off in recent years.
Keoghan began acting in 2011 and appeared in several Irish productions, but he has since starred in some huge Hollywood films.
He was nominated for an Oscar last year for his performance in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, and is currently in the spotlight for his role in the psychological black comedy Saltburn, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.
But how much do you know about the rising Irish star? Test yourself below.
Which area of Dublin did Barry Keoghan grow up in?
Ballyfermot
Artane
Summerhill
Finglas
What did Keoghan's character Wayne do in Love/Hate that prompted dozens of complaints to RTÉ?
He shot fan-favourite Darren
He sold drugs to a child
He cut someone's finger off
He shot a cat with a machine gun
Keoghan starred with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. What was the name of his character?
Pádraig
Dominic
Colm
Peadar
In which other Colin Farrell film does Keoghan appear?
In Bruges
Seven Psychopaths
The Lobster
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
True or false: Keoghan has appeared in the Irish soap Fair City?
True
False
Which famous Gotham City villain did Keoghan briefly appear as in the 2022 Batman film, who he is set to play in its sequel?
The Riddler
The Penguin
The Joker
Bane
Which sport does Keoghan compete in?
Rugby
Boxing
Hurling
Gaelic football
In which of these HBO dramas did Keoghan make an appearance?
Chernobyl
Game of Thrones
Succession
The White Lotus
In Saltburn, Keoghan's character Oliver Quick goes to stay with the Catton family at their estate. Which of these foods does he refuse to eat at breakfast?
Burnt sausages
Runny eggs
Black pudding
Beans on toast
Finally, Keoghan lost out to Cillian Murphy for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Golden Globe last weekend. Which of these films have the two men starred in together?
Dunkirk
The Dark Knight
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
Eternals
