Sunday 30 May 2021
Quiz: Can you tell where these Irish beaches are?

93 Irish beaches and marinas have been awarded Blue Flags this year.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 30 May 2021, 10:00 PM
IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that a total of 93 Irish beaches and marinas have been awarded Blue Flags this year. 

The Blue Flag award is given to beaches and marinas that have excellent water quality and also maintain other standards including safety standards.

In light of this week’s news, let’s test your knowledge of Irish beaches. 

Try out quiz…

Which Dublin beach is this?
dleeming69/shutterstock
Dollymount
Sutton

Killiney
Portmarnock
Where's this?
grafxart/shutterstock
Rosslare Strand
Curracloe

Brittas Bay
Silver Strand
Where in Cork is this?
D. Ribeiro/Shutterstock
Youghal
Inchydoney

Cobh
Kinsale
Where in Donegal is this beach?
Google Street View
Fintra
Carrickfinn

Bundoran
Portnoo
This is...
Andrea Sirri/Shutterstock
Inis Óirr beach
Silverstrand Beach

Trá an Dóilín
An Trá Mór
Which Kerry beach is this?
Google Street View
Ventry
Rossbeigh

White Strand
Ballinskelligs
Where can this beach be found in Clare?
Google Street View
Spanish Point
Lahinch

Kilkee
Fanore
Where in Northern Ireland is this?
Ray Elliott/Shutterstock
East Strand, Portrush
Ballyholme Beach

Benone Strand
Newcastle
Where is this?
Derick Hudson/Shutterstock
Seapoint
Donabate

Skerries
Malahide
Finally... where in Mayo is this?
PJ photography/shutterstock
Keem Beach
Keel Beach

Mulranny
Dooega
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

