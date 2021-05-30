Quiz: Can you tell where these Irish beaches are?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that a total of 93 Irish beaches and marinas have been awarded Blue Flags this year.

The Blue Flag award is given to beaches and marinas that have excellent water quality and also maintain other standards including safety standards.

In light of this week’s news, let’s test your knowledge of Irish beaches.

Try out quiz…

Which Dublin beach is this? dleeming69/shutterstock Dollymount Sutton

Killiney Portmarnock Where's this? grafxart/shutterstock Rosslare Strand Curracloe

Brittas Bay Silver Strand Where in Cork is this? D. Ribeiro/Shutterstock Youghal Inchydoney

Cobh Kinsale Where in Donegal is this beach? Google Street View Fintra Carrickfinn

Bundoran Portnoo This is... Andrea Sirri/Shutterstock Inis Óirr beach Silverstrand Beach

Trá an Dóilín An Trá Mór Which Kerry beach is this? Google Street View Ventry Rossbeigh

White Strand Ballinskelligs Where can this beach be found in Clare? Google Street View Spanish Point Lahinch

Kilkee Fanore Where in Northern Ireland is this? Ray Elliott/Shutterstock East Strand, Portrush Ballyholme Beach

Benone Strand Newcastle Where is this? Derick Hudson/Shutterstock Seapoint Donabate

Skerries Malahide Finally... where in Mayo is this? PJ photography/shutterstock Keem Beach Keel Beach

