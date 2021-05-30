Quiz: Can you tell where these Irish beaches are?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that a total of 93 Irish beaches and marinas have been awarded Blue Flags this year.
The Blue Flag award is given to beaches and marinas that have excellent water quality and also maintain other standards including safety standards.
In light of this week’s news, let’s test your knowledge of Irish beaches.
Try out quiz…
