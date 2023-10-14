Quiz: How much do you know about bears?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ACTOR BEN WHISHAW turns 43 years old today.
Whishaw is well known as the voice of a fictional, blue-raincoat-wearing, Marmite-loving, bear named Paddington.
Yesterday also marked 65 years since the world was introduced to Paddington Bear, who was found in London’s Paddington station by the Brown family.
So, bear with us, how much do you know about bears?
