Coastal Brown bears in Alaska.
Quiz: How much do you know about bears?
Let’s see if you have the correct koalifications.
53 minutes ago

ACTOR BEN WHISHAW turns 43 years old today.

Whishaw is well known as the voice of a fictional, blue-raincoat-wearing, Marmite-loving, bear named Paddington.

Yesterday also marked 65 years since the world was introduced to Paddington Bear, who was found in London’s Paddington station by the Brown family.

So, bear with us, how much do you know about bears?

Which species of bear can only be found in North America?
Brown Bears
Gummy Bears

Black Bears
Yellow Bears
Where do you find polar bears?
North Pole
South Pole

North and South Pole
Only in Iceland
Where does Bear live?
A big, pink house
A big, yellow house

A big, green house
A big, blue house
What bear is this, with the unusually large tongue?
Honey Bear
Moon Bear

Sun Bear
This is an AI generated image
What are Panda Bears known to have trouble with?
Eating
Sleeping

Using a smartphone
Mating
Which bear is the least dangerous to humans?
Polar bear
Teddy bear

Black bear
Brown bear
What type of bear is Yogi Bear?
Black bear
Friendly bear

Brown bear
Pic-a-nic bear
What type of bear is classified as an "apex predator"?
Grizzly bear
Koala bear

Black bear
Brown bear
Brown bears have long claws which allow them to do what?
Attack easily
Dig and hunt for food

Scratch their snouts better
Wear acrylics
Australia is known for what type of bear?
Koala bears
Drop bears

Polar bears
Grizzly bears
Who is Winnie the Pooh's best friend?
Piglet
Tigger

Christopher Robin
Christopher Robin and Piglet
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Christopher Robin
You're Winnie's best mate, no doubt about it.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Koala-ty answers
'Bear' with me while I get your prize.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Trainee Zoo Keeper
No to be the bear-er of bad news, but you've still some learning to do.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Cub
About the 'bear' minimum.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Oh, bother
Better luck next time...
Share your result:

Muiris O'Cearbhaill
