FORBES RELEASED AN updated list of the world’s billionaires this week.

While we saw some recurring characters, such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, some fresh faces have joined the club.

Taylor Swift reached billionaire status becoming the first female musician to achieve the feat “based solely on songwriting and performing”, according to Forbes.

Oxfam has highlighted that, while the top five richest men in the world have continued to grow their wealth since 2020, in the same time more than five billion people have been made poorer.

Let’s test your knowledge of the people who hold most of the world’s wealth.

American sports legend and businessman Earvin "Magic" Johnson is new to the Forbes list. With which sport is he most associated? Alamy American football Bowling

Tennis Basketball In 2021, fast-fashion brand Shein, co-founded by billionaires Maggie Gu, Molly Miao and Ren Xiaoqing, stopped selling toddler jackets in Canada after it was found that they contained nearly 20 times the safe amount of which chemical? Alamy Arsenic Lead

Beryllium Mercury Roughly what percentage of the world's billionaires are women? Alamy 7% 13%

22% 37% American-Irish billionaire financier John Grayken is now worth $6.9 billion, cementing him as one of the richest people in Ireland. In which US state are the headquarters of his private equity company Lone Star Funds? Alamy California New York

Texas Florida On her world tour, Taylor Swift will travel to five continents, all within the comfort of her ‘Lucky 13’ private jet. How many tonnes of CO2 is the luxury aircraft estimated to emit each year? Alamy 500 - 1,000 tonnes 4,000 - 6,000 tonnes

8,000 - 10,000 tonnes 15,000 - 20,000 tonnes Topping the Forbes list, Bernard Arnault owns the largest media outlet in France. What’s it called? Shutterstock Les Echos Les Nouvelles

Les Scandales Les Événements In The Social Network (2010), who plays a young Mark Zuckerberg (not pictured)? Alamy Michael Cera Jesse Eisenberg

Andrew Garfield Paul Mescal Before becoming a successful businesswoman, Kim Kardashian worked as an assistant to a famous socialite. Who was it? Alamy Nicole Richie Lindsay Lohan

Kourtney Kardashian Paris Hilton Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates have pledged to give away $42.5 billion of their fortune to poverty alleviation. What is the name of the charity they co-chair? Alamy The Bill and Melinda Trust The Gates and French Foundation

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation The Melinda and Bill Gates Charity Which city boasts the most billionaire residents? Alamy New York Beijing

