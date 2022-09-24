Quiz: How well do you know Brendan Gleeson's films?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BRENDAN GLEESON IS set to host the iconic US comedy show Saturday Night Live next month.
The Dublin-born actor will make his SNL hosting debut on 8 October, where he will help to write his monologue and the comedy sketches for the show.
It comes ahead of the release of his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, in which he stars opposite Colin Farrell.
Gleeson is one of Ireland’s finest actors and has had starring roles in many films over the years. But how many can you remember?
