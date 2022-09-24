Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 24 September 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How well do you know Brendan Gleeson's films?

The Irish actor is set to host Saturday Night Live next month.

By Jane Moore Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 10:00 PM
11 minutes ago 1,413 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5872147

BRENDAN GLEESON IS set to host the iconic US comedy show Saturday Night Live next month. 

The Dublin-born actor will make his SNL hosting debut on 8 October, where he will help to write his monologue and the comedy sketches for the show. 

It comes ahead of the release of his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, in which he stars opposite Colin Farrell.

Gleeson is one of Ireland’s finest actors and has had starring roles in many films over the years. But how many can you remember?

Gleeson played Martin Cahill in the 1998 film The General - who played Inspector Ned Kenny?
Alamy
Christopher Walken
Burt Reynolds

Jack Nicholson
Jon Voight
Which Mission: Impossible film did Gleeson appear in?
Alamy
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
In what year was The Guard released?
Alamy
2003
2008

2011
2015
In In Bruges, what job did the man who came at Gleeson's character Ken with a bottle have?
Alamy
Tour guide
Teacher

Lollipop man
Zookeeper
In which of these films has Gleeson not appeared in?
Alamy
Far and Away
Alamy
The Field

Alamy
The Snapper
Alamy
In The Name of The Father
Gleeson won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of which political figure in the TV movie Into The Storm?
Alamy
George Washington
Winston Churchill

Donald Trump
Josef Stalin
Gleeson first appears on screen as Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody in which Harry Potter film?
Alamy
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and Half-Blood Prince
How many films has he appeared in alongside his son Domhnall Gleeson?
Alamy
None
Two

Four
Six
What was the name of Gleeson's character in Braveheart?
Alamy
Hamish
Angus

Lochlan
Malcolm
Gleeson played Michael Collins in the TV film The Treaty, but who did he play in the 1996 Michael Collins film?
Alamy
Eamon de Valera
Cathal Brugha

Liam Tobin
Ned Broy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie