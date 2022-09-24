Quiz: How well do you know Brendan Gleeson's films?

BRENDAN GLEESON IS set to host the iconic US comedy show Saturday Night Live next month.

The Dublin-born actor will make his SNL hosting debut on 8 October, where he will help to write his monologue and the comedy sketches for the show.

It comes ahead of the release of his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, in which he stars opposite Colin Farrell.

Gleeson is one of Ireland’s finest actors and has had starring roles in many films over the years. But how many can you remember?

Gleeson played Martin Cahill in the 1998 film The General - who played Inspector Ned Kenny? Alamy Christopher Walken Burt Reynolds

Jack Nicholson Jon Voight Which Mission: Impossible film did Gleeson appear in? Alamy Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation Mission: Impossible - Fallout In what year was The Guard released? Alamy 2003 2008

2011 2015 In In Bruges, what job did the man who came at Gleeson's character Ken with a bottle have? Alamy Tour guide Teacher

Lollipop man Zookeeper In which of these films has Gleeson not appeared in? Alamy Far and Away Alamy The Field

Alamy The Snapper Alamy In The Name of The Father Gleeson won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of which political figure in the TV movie Into The Storm? Alamy George Washington Winston Churchill

Donald Trump Josef Stalin Gleeson first appears on screen as Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody in which Harry Potter film? Alamy Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter and Half-Blood Prince How many films has he appeared in alongside his son Domhnall Gleeson? Alamy None Two

Four Six What was the name of Gleeson's character in Braveheart? Alamy Hamish Angus

Lochlan Malcolm Gleeson played Michael Collins in the TV film The Treaty, but who did he play in the 1996 Michael Collins film? Alamy Eamon de Valera Cathal Brugha

Gleeson played Michael Collins in the TV film The Treaty, but who did he play in the 1996 Michael Collins film? Alamy Eamon de Valera Cathal Brugha

Liam Tobin Ned Broy