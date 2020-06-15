This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Can you name the year that these memorable moments happened?

It’s been an eventful year. Let’s have a look at other memorable moments from times gone by.

By Conor McCrave Monday 15 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
SO MUCH HAS happened this year that 2020 is sure to be one we’ll be talking about for decades to come. 

Whether it’s the Australian wildfires that continued to blaze as we rang in the New Year, the pandemic that changed life as we know it, or the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that started in the US and spread across the world. 

So today we’re asking whether you remember the year some of these memorable moments took place? 

In what year were Ireland's world cup dreams dashed when France's Thierry Henry handled the ball during a match-winning goal?
2007
2008

2009
2010
In what year did Storm Desmond send RTÉ reporter Teresa Mannion viral on social media after advising the public against taking 'unnecessary journeys'?
2015
2016

2017
2018
Arguably America's most famous Irish-American, what year did John F. Kennedy visit his ancestral hometown in Wexford?
1959
1961

1962
1963
There has been much talk of James Joyce's Ulysses once again as preparations get underway to mark the annual Bloomsday celebrations. In what year was Ulysses first published?
1916
1920

1922
1929
Mickey Joe Harte's song 'We've Got the World Tonight' reached number one in the Irish music charts but failed to reach the top spot when he represented Ireland at Eurovision. What year was that?
2002
2003

2004
2005
Never far from a controversy, particularly in the Gay Byrne days, The Late Late Show is the longest running chat show in the world. When did it first go to air?
1960
1962

1969
1972
This year marks 20 years since reality show Big Brother first aired and no one could deny that Irish TV presenter Brian Dowling is the best known Irish housemate. What year did he win the show?
1999
2001

2003
2005
Hollywood actress Winona Ryder has made a comeback in recent years, starring in Netflix hit Stranger Things and even becoming a muse for Irish band Picture This. But in what year was she arrested for shoplifting?
1998
1999

2001
2002
Not so long ago tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Ireland to protest against the introduction of water charges by the Government. What was the year?
2014
2015

2016
2017
And lastly, he's one of Ireland's most famous Hollywood exports but in what year did Meath-native Pierce Brosnan become the fifth actor to play James Bond in the 25-movie franchise?
1994
1995

1997
1999
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You nailed it
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fantastic!
Not a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

