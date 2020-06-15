Quiz: Can you name the year that these memorable moments happened?

SO MUCH HAS happened this year that 2020 is sure to be one we’ll be talking about for decades to come.

Whether it’s the Australian wildfires that continued to blaze as we rang in the New Year, the pandemic that changed life as we know it, or the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that started in the US and spread across the world.

So today we’re asking whether you remember the year some of these memorable moments took place?

In what year were Ireland's world cup dreams dashed when France's Thierry Henry handled the ball during a match-winning goal? 2007 2008

2009 2010 In what year did Storm Desmond send RTÉ reporter Teresa Mannion viral on social media after advising the public against taking 'unnecessary journeys'? 2015 2016

2017 2018 Arguably America's most famous Irish-American, what year did John F. Kennedy visit his ancestral hometown in Wexford? 1959 1961

1962 1963 There has been much talk of James Joyce's Ulysses once again as preparations get underway to mark the annual Bloomsday celebrations. In what year was Ulysses first published? 1916 1920

1922 1929 Mickey Joe Harte's song 'We've Got the World Tonight' reached number one in the Irish music charts but failed to reach the top spot when he represented Ireland at Eurovision. What year was that? 2002 2003

2004 2005 Never far from a controversy, particularly in the Gay Byrne days, The Late Late Show is the longest running chat show in the world. When did it first go to air? 1960 1962

1969 1972 This year marks 20 years since reality show Big Brother first aired and no one could deny that Irish TV presenter Brian Dowling is the best known Irish housemate. What year did he win the show? 1999 2001

2003 2005 Hollywood actress Winona Ryder has made a comeback in recent years, starring in Netflix hit Stranger Things and even becoming a muse for Irish band Picture This. But in what year was she arrested for shoplifting? 1998 1999

2001 2002 Not so long ago tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Ireland to protest against the introduction of water charges by the Government. What was the year? 2014 2015

2016 2017 And lastly, he's one of Ireland's most famous Hollywood exports but in what year did Meath-native Pierce Brosnan become the fifth actor to play James Bond in the 25-movie franchise? 1994 1995

