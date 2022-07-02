#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 2 July 2022
Quiz: Are these celebs American or Canadian?

Are these famous faces more Ice hockey or baseball? Maple syrup or apple pie?

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM
TODAY LIES RIGHT in between two major holidays in North America.

The Fourth of July will take place on Monday 4 July (obviously), while the more modest and obscure Canada Day took place yesterday to slightly less fanfare.

We’re asking if you can tell if these celebrities are from the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, or the Great White North.

So shotgun some brews and get the dangerous fireworks ready, or alternatively… do whatever Canadians do to celebrate because it’s time to test yourself.

Where was Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds born?
EOnline
The USA
Canada
Where was singer-songwriter and former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo born?
Los Angeles Times
The USA
Canada
Where was Michael Cera, the awkwardly hilarious actor of Superbad and Arrested Development fame, born?
The USA
Canada
Where was comedy actor Jim Carrey, best known for his roles in The Truman Show and The Mask, born?
TODAY
The USA
Canada
Where was actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd born?
The USA
Canada
Where was pop star Justin Bieber born?
Complex
The USA
Canada
Where was singer songwriter Phoebe Bridgers born?
AP
The USA
Canada
Where was Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence born?
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
The USA
Canada
Where was Ryan Gosling, who starred in the Notebook and La La Land, born?
The USA
Canada
Where was Birdbox actress Sandra Bullock born?
UPI
The USA
Canada
You scored out of !
Tough luck Hoser
Do you think everyone west of Galway is American?
You scored out of !
Bonding over their love of Drake
You really know your Nevadas from your Nunavuts!
You scored out of !
Don't go chasing waterfalls!
Not bad, why don't you enjoy something a little American and a little Canadian- Niagara Falls.
