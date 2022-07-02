Quiz: Are these celebs American or Canadian?

TODAY LIES RIGHT in between two major holidays in North America.

The Fourth of July will take place on Monday 4 July (obviously), while the more modest and obscure Canada Day took place yesterday to slightly less fanfare.

We’re asking if you can tell if these celebrities are from the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, or the Great White North.

So shotgun some brews and get the dangerous fireworks ready, or alternatively… do whatever Canadians do to celebrate because it’s time to test yourself.

Where was Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds born? EOnline The USA Canada Where was singer-songwriter and former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo born? Los Angeles Times The USA Canada Where was Michael Cera, the awkwardly hilarious actor of Superbad and Arrested Development fame, born? The USA Canada Where was comedy actor Jim Carrey, best known for his roles in The Truman Show and The Mask, born? TODAY The USA Canada Where was actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd born? The USA Canada Where was pop star Justin Bieber born? Complex The USA Canada Where was singer songwriter Phoebe Bridgers born? AP The USA Canada Where was Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence born? Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP The USA Canada Where was Ryan Gosling, who starred in the Notebook and La La Land, born? The USA Canada Where was Birdbox actress Sandra Bullock born? UPI The USA Canada Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Tough luck Hoser Do you think everyone west of Galway is American? Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Bonding over their love of Drake You really know your Nevadas from your Nunavuts! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Don't go chasing waterfalls! Not bad, why don't you enjoy something a little American and a little Canadian- Niagara Falls. Share your result: Share