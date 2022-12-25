Advertisement

# QUIZMAS
Quiz: How well do you remember these Christmas movies from the '00s?
Test your festive knowledge.
7.2k
1
1 hour ago

IT’S THAT TIME of the year again – when TV stations air countless Christmas classics. 

With Christmas Day upon us, we’ve decided to take a look back at some movies from the 2000s. 

How well do you remember them? Test your knowledge. 

Who voices Santa in the Polar Express?
YouTube
Tim Allen
Hugh Jackman

Tom Hanks
Robert Downey Jr
How is Fred Claus related to Santa?
YouTube
He's Santa's son
He's Santa's brother

He's Santa's nephew
He's not actually related to Santa
In Elf, did Santa give Buddy permission to travel to New York, or did he go against Santa’s will?
Movie Station/Youtube
He allowed Buddy to go to New York
He didn't want Buddy to go
Another Elf question - what Christmas song did Buddy hear Jovie singing in the shop?
YouTube
Santa Baby
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Baby, It's Cold Outside
What year was Bad Santa released?
Movieclips/YouTube
2001
2003

2005
2007
In Christmas with the Kranks, what does Nora have to buy for dinner instead of her usual honey glazed ham?
YouTube
Smoked trout
Roast beef

Smoked salmon
Chicken wings
In The Santa Clause 2, when Santa finds out about the Mrs. Clause, how many days does he have to find a wife?
YouTube
48 days
20 days

35 days
28 days
What movie is this quote from: “Now you listen to me, young lady! Even if we’re horribly mangled, there’ll be no sad faces on Christmas.”
Alamy Stock Photo
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Home Alone 2

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Four Christmases
What movie does this snowman feature in?
Movieclips/YouTube
Jingle All The Way
Love Actually

Christmas with the Kranks
The Holiday
Finally, in Arthur Christmas, does Arthur eventually become Santa?
Sony Pictures/YouTube
Yes
No
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
B'aaah here.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of an effort
Share your result:

