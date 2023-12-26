Advertisement
The 'Nollaig Shona Duit' Christmas sign on Dublin's Grafton Street. RollingNews.ie
Tráth na gCeist

Quiz: What are these Christmas-related things called as Gaeilge?

Cén sórt ainmhí é Rudolph?
9
8.3k
1 hour ago

TÁ LÁ NOLLAG beagnach anseo. 

Many people will know that this is how we say that Christmas Day is almost upon us in Irish. 

But how many Christmas-related terms do you know as Gaeilge? 

Tástáil do chuid eolais thíos.

What is a Christmas tree known as in Irish?
Alamy
Crann Nollaig
Crann cuileann

Ciseán Nollag
Oileán na Nollag
Santa Claus - or Daidí na Nollag - has nine of these pulling his sleigh, including Rudolph. What are they called as Gaeilge?
Alamy
Capall
Réinfhia

Mús
Sioráf
What is the sleigh that Santa's reindeer pull called in Irish?
Alamy
Gluaisteán
Eitléan

Carr sleamhnáin
Carráiste
What is this bird that people traditionally eat this bird alongside ham for Christmas dinner?
Shutterstock
Lacha
Turcaí

Sicín
Éan nollag
We often see this type of weather in December - do you know what it's called in Irish?
Alamy
Soilse
Snasta

Báisteach
Sneachta
Many people decorate their homes at Christmas. What is the Irish word for decorations?
Shutterstock
Maisiúcháin
Troscán

Milseáin
Scáthán
What are these festive treats known as in Irish?
Alamy
Briosca
Borróg

Pióg mhionra
Císte seacláide
These can be found under the tree on Christmas morning, and we exchange them with friends and family - cén t-ainm atá orthu as Gaeilge?
Alamy
Bróga
Bruscar

Bosca
Bronntanais
It has been traditional for people to kiss when standing under a sprig of this plant. Do you know what it's called in Irish?
Alamy
Drualus
Barraicín

Doras
Doirteal
Finally, Santa traditionally goes down the chimney to deliver presents for children on Christmas Eve - what do we call a chimney as Gaeilge?
Shutterstock
Silín
Simléar

Síleáil
Siléar
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Ar fheabhas!
Is Gaeilgeoir den scoth thú.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
An-mhaith!
Tá tú beagnach líofa sa Ghaeilge.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Go dona
Tá níos mó oibre le déanamh agat.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Uafásach
Ah well. Is fearr Gaeilge briste, ná Béarla clíste.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ceart go leor
Tá cúpla focal agat.
Share your result:

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
