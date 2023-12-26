Quiz: What are these Christmas-related things called as Gaeilge?

TÁ LÁ NOLLAG beagnach anseo.
Many people will know that this is how we say that Christmas Day is almost upon us in Irish.
But how many Christmas-related terms do you know as Gaeilge?
Tástáil do chuid eolais thíos.
What is a Christmas tree known as in Irish?
Alamy
Crann Nollaig
Crann cuileann
Ciseán Nollag
Oileán na Nollag
Santa Claus - or Daidí na Nollag - has nine of these pulling his sleigh, including Rudolph. What are they called as Gaeilge?
Alamy
Capall
Réinfhia
Mús
Sioráf
What is the sleigh that Santa's reindeer pull called in Irish?
Alamy
Gluaisteán
Eitléan
Carr sleamhnáin
Carráiste
What is this bird that people traditionally eat this bird alongside ham for Christmas dinner?
Shutterstock
Lacha
Turcaí
Sicín
Éan nollag
We often see this type of weather in December - do you know what it's called in Irish?
Alamy
Soilse
Snasta
Báisteach
Sneachta
Many people decorate their homes at Christmas. What is the Irish word for decorations?
Shutterstock
Maisiúcháin
Troscán
Milseáin
Scáthán
What are these festive treats known as in Irish?
Alamy
Briosca
Borróg
Pióg mhionra
Císte seacláide
These can be found under the tree on Christmas morning, and we exchange them with friends and family - cén t-ainm atá orthu as Gaeilge?
Alamy
Bróga
Bruscar
Bosca
Bronntanais
It has been traditional for people to kiss when standing under a sprig of this plant. Do you know what it's called in Irish?
Alamy
Drualus
Barraicín
Doras
Doirteal
Finally, Santa traditionally goes down the chimney to deliver presents for children on Christmas Eve - what do we call a chimney as Gaeilge?
Shutterstock
Silín
Simléar
Síleáil
Siléar
You scored out of !
Ar fheabhas!
Is Gaeilgeoir den scoth thú.
You scored out of !
An-mhaith!
Tá tú beagnach líofa sa Ghaeilge.
You scored out of !
Go dona
Tá níos mó oibre le déanamh agat.
You scored out of !
Uafásach
Ah well. Is fearr Gaeilge briste, ná Béarla clíste.
You scored out of !
Ceart go leor
Tá cúpla focal agat.
