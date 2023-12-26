Quiz: What are these Christmas-related things called as Gaeilge?

TÁ LÁ NOLLAG beagnach anseo.

Many people will know that this is how we say that Christmas Day is almost upon us in Irish.

But how many Christmas-related terms do you know as Gaeilge?

Tástáil do chuid eolais thíos.

What is a Christmas tree known as in Irish? Alamy Crann Nollaig Crann cuileann

Ciseán Nollag Oileán na Nollag Santa Claus - or Daidí na Nollag - has nine of these pulling his sleigh, including Rudolph. What are they called as Gaeilge? Alamy Capall Réinfhia

Mús Sioráf What is the sleigh that Santa's reindeer pull called in Irish? Alamy Gluaisteán Eitléan

Carr sleamhnáin Carráiste What is this bird that people traditionally eat this bird alongside ham for Christmas dinner? Shutterstock Lacha Turcaí

Sicín Éan nollag We often see this type of weather in December - do you know what it's called in Irish? Alamy Soilse Snasta

Báisteach Sneachta Many people decorate their homes at Christmas. What is the Irish word for decorations? Shutterstock Maisiúcháin Troscán

Milseáin Scáthán What are these festive treats known as in Irish? Alamy Briosca Borróg

Pióg mhionra Císte seacláide These can be found under the tree on Christmas morning, and we exchange them with friends and family - cén t-ainm atá orthu as Gaeilge? Alamy Bróga Bruscar

Bosca Bronntanais It has been traditional for people to kiss when standing under a sprig of this plant. Do you know what it's called in Irish? Alamy Drualus Barraicín

Doras Doirteal Finally, Santa traditionally goes down the chimney to deliver presents for children on Christmas Eve - what do we call a chimney as Gaeilge? Shutterstock Silín Simléar

Síleáil Siléar Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Ar fheabhas! Is Gaeilgeoir den scoth thú. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! An-mhaith! Tá tú beagnach líofa sa Ghaeilge. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Go dona Tá níos mó oibre le déanamh agat. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Uafásach Ah well. Is fearr Gaeilge briste, ná Béarla clíste. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Ceart go leor Tá cúpla focal agat. Share your result: Share