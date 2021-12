BISCUITS, BUNS, sweets and cakes are loved all year round but they really come into their own at Christmas.

To mark the season, test how much you know about Christmas treats.

Is there a Twirl in the tub of Celebrations? There is not Of course there is What is this big tin of biscuits called? Afternoon Tea USA

Family Circle Victoria What about this one? Chocolate Teacakes Chocolate Mikado

Chocolate Kimberly Taking a historical swerve, mince pies can be traced back to Crusaders bringing recipes and ingredients back from the Middle East in the 13th century. Alamy True False What's this called? Alamy Yule log Iced log

Christbrot Stollen What European country gifted the world Panettone? Alamy The Netherlands Italy

Germany Switzerland Is this Italian cake a Panettone? Alamy Yes No. That's a Pandoro

It's a Colomba di Pasqua What’s this one of the Roses called? Alamy Hazelnut Whirl Country Fudge

Golden Barrel Hazelnut Caramel Who can we thank for these beautiful little butter biscuits? Alamy The Danes The Swedes

The Swiss The Austrians Finally, is it too late to make a traditional Christmas cake in time for the big day? Alamy Yes It's far too late

Are you mad? No Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Christmas cake You've got all the ingredients and you were able to put it together! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Yule log You were nearly perfect. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Marzipan Not bad at all. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Dried fruit You've got some of the ingredients but you've a long way to go. Share your result: Share