CILLIAN MURPHY TURNED 46 this week.

The award-winning Irish actor started his career in theatre and went on to grace our screens for twenty years (and counting).

How well do you know him?

Which beloved Irish actor has Murphy called his "surrogate movie dad"? PA Archive Colm Meaney Brendan Gleeson

Peter O'Toole Liam Neeson What comic book villain did Murphy play opposite Christian Bale in 2005's 'Batman Begins'? Warner Bros/ DC Entertainment The Riddler Scarecrow

Bane Hush Murphy starred in the iconic 2006 film 'The Wind that Shakes the Barley'. What job did Murphy's character Damien O'Donovan have before joining the IRA? Sixteen Films/ Matador Pictures Lawyer Teacher

Bank teller Doctor One of Murphy's best known roles is as Tommy Shelby in hit show Peaky Blinders. Excluding the most recent season, which co-star is not tied with Murphy for the most appearances? Birmingham Mail Sophie Rundle (Ada Shelby) Finn Cole (Michael Gray)

Helen McCrory (Polly Gray) Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby) Which British actor auditioned for the role of Tommy Shelby but lost out to Murphy? BBC Tom Hardy Jason Statham

Charlie Hunnam Tom Holland In a recent interview, Murphy said that he decided in 2015 to move his family back to Ireland because his children were developing "posh English accents" from living abroad. What county did they take up roots in? Leah Farrell/RollingNews Dublin Wexford

Cork Galway What film earned Murphy a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical? Getty Images Breakfast on Pluto Les Miserables

Tropic Thunder Sing Street Murphy will star in the film Oppenheimer in 2023, playing physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer delivered the famous quote "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds", after seeing the first nuclear bomb test. What holy book was the quote originally from? Getty Images The Bible's Old Testament The Quran

The Bhagavad Gita The Bible's New Testament Murphy has worked with the director of Oppenheimer five times in the past. Which director is it? IMDb Steven Spielberg Christopher Nolan

Tim Burton Joel Coen Murphy was a vegetarian for 15 years before going back to eating meat. What reason did he give in an interview for being vegetarian? Shutterstock He was afraid of mad cow disease Allergies

He didn't like beef Moral reasons