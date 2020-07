AFTER A FAIRLY hectic day, why not relax and enjoy a quiz about the worlds longest running animated series, The Simpsons.

From questions on classic episodes to the creators of the show itself, how much do you know about Matt Groening’s show?

In the only ever two-part episode of The Simpsons, Who Shot Mr Burns?, who shot Mr Burns? Homer Simpson Weylon Smithers

Maggie Simpson Barney Gumble Where can you find Matt Groening's initials within the show? On Homer's sideburns and ear On the floor of the Kwik-E-Mart

On Bart Simpsons shoes On the front door of 742 Evergreen Terrace Who is the voice of Bart Simpson? Dan Castellaneta Hank Azaria

Pamela Hayden Nancy Cartwright Seymour Skinner was a Seargent in which war? World War II Korean War

Vietnam War World War I In the episode Duffless, there are three types of Duff beer on display in the Duff brewery. They are Duff, Duff Lite and Duff ___ Stout Dry

Free Cider What American late-night TV host wrote the episode Marge Vs The Monorail? Conan O'Brien Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Fallon What was the first-ever episode of the Simpsons to air? Bart the General Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire

Treehouse of Horror Stark Raving Dad What was the nickname given to Frank Grimes by Homer in the episode Homer's Enemy? Frankie Old Grimes

Grimey Frank G What is the name of the shop owned and operated by Ned Flanders? Leftopolis Leftorium

Southpaw Superstore Left Mart What two American presidential candidates did Kang and Kodos impersonate in the Treehouse of Horror VII? Ronald Regan and Jimmy Carter Bill Clinton and George Bush

