Friday 26 February 2021
Quiz: How well do you remember these classic toys?

Test your knowledge.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 26 Feb 2021, 9:30 PM
18 minutes ago 2,576 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5366724

MR AND MRS Potato Head are going gender neutral, the company that makes the popular plastic toy announced yesterday.

Hasbro said it was dropping the honorifics from the spud’s name “to promote gender equality and inclusion.”

From later this year, the toy launched almost 70 years ago, will be known simply as “Potato Head.”

Let’s see how well you know other classic toys. Time to test your knowledge…

Mr Potato Head was first released in the US in 1952. The original Mr Potato Head kit did not come with a potato "body", so children had to use a real potato to stick the pieces to. True or false?
Kris Tripplaar/PA Images
True
False
What year was the first Playstation released in Europe?
Shutterstock
1990
1991

1993
1995
The popular Talkboy was originally used as a prop in which classic Christmas film?
The Santa Clause
Home Alone

Home Alone 2
Elf
What’s the name of this toy?
Film by Flynn/Shutterstock
Etch-A-Sketch
Etch-N-Sketch

Etchy Sketch
Etch and Doodle
Pokemon was a popular game in Ireland in the 1990s. What Pokemon is this?
Ned Snowman/Shutterstock
Psyduck
Slowpoke

Golduck
Drowzee
What were these called?
Shutterstock
Bionicles
Pokeballs

Spinz
Beyblades
What’s the name of this game?
Happy Hungry Hippos
Hungry Hungry Hippos

Happy Happy Hippos
Hungry Hairy Hippos
The Rubik's Cube became a Christmas bestseller throughout the 1980s and was invented by which Hungarian inventor?
Bernd Thissen/PA Images
Edmund Ruby
Ruby Johnson

Erno Rubik
Earnest Rubix
The Gameboy was first released in January 1989. Super Smash Bros was the first game released for the handheld console. True or false?
Shutterstock
True
False
Complete the phrase: "Bop It, Twist It...
MCT/SIPA USA/PA Images
...Twist It"
...Pull It"

Bop It"
Twist It"
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
