Quiz: How well do you remember these classic toys?

MR AND MRS Potato Head are going gender neutral, the company that makes the popular plastic toy announced yesterday.

Hasbro said it was dropping the honorifics from the spud’s name “to promote gender equality and inclusion.”

From later this year, the toy launched almost 70 years ago, will be known simply as “Potato Head.”

Let’s see how well you know other classic toys. Time to test your knowledge…

Mr Potato Head was first released in the US in 1952. The original Mr Potato Head kit did not come with a potato "body", so children had to use a real potato to stick the pieces to. True or false? Kris Tripplaar/PA Images True False What year was the first Playstation released in Europe? Shutterstock 1990 1991

1993 1995 The popular Talkboy was originally used as a prop in which classic Christmas film? The Santa Clause Home Alone

Home Alone 2 Elf What’s the name of this toy? Film by Flynn/Shutterstock Etch-A-Sketch Etch-N-Sketch

Etchy Sketch Etch and Doodle Pokemon was a popular game in Ireland in the 1990s. What Pokemon is this? Ned Snowman/Shutterstock Psyduck Slowpoke

Golduck Drowzee What were these called? Shutterstock Bionicles Pokeballs

Spinz Beyblades What’s the name of this game? Happy Hungry Hippos Hungry Hungry Hippos

Happy Happy Hippos Hungry Hairy Hippos The Rubik's Cube became a Christmas bestseller throughout the 1980s and was invented by which Hungarian inventor? Bernd Thissen/PA Images Edmund Ruby Ruby Johnson

Erno Rubik Earnest Rubix The Gameboy was first released in January 1989. Super Smash Bros was the first game released for the handheld console. True or false? Shutterstock True False Complete the phrase: "Bop It, Twist It... MCT/SIPA USA/PA Images ...Twist It" ...Pull It"

