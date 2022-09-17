Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 17 September 2022
Quiz: How well do you know Colin Farrell's films?

The Dubliner took home the best actor award at the Venice International Film Festival last week.

By Jane Moore Saturday 17 Sep 2022, 10:00 PM
COLIN FARRELL HAS been tipped for an Oscar nomination after he won the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival last week. 

The Irish actor took home the award for his performance in black comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin, which sees him reunited with his In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson and writer-director Martin McDonagh. 

While Farrell has never been nominated for an Oscar, he has given some memorable performances throughout his acting career. 

But how many do you remember? Let’s take a look at some of his most famous films and find out.

What was the name of the first film that Farrell appeared in?
Hart's War
Tigerland

The Recruit
The War Zone
What was the name of Farrell's character in In Bruges?
Ken
Ray

Harry
Jimmy
In Phone Booth, Farrell's character is told he will be shot as soon as he hangs up, but who plays the man on the other end of the line?
Kiefer Sutherland
Gary Oldman

Willem Defoe
Joaquin Phoenix
In which year was Alexander released?
2000
2002

2004
2007
Before making his Hollywood debut, which TV series did Farrell star in in the 1990s?
Glenroe
Ballykissangel

Father Ted
The Riordans
In Seven Psychopaths, what job did Farrell's character Marty have?
Entrepreneur
Police officer

Hitman
Writer
Which classic villain did Farrell play in this year's The Batman film?
Joker
Riddler

Penguin
Two-Face
In which dystopian film did he star opposite Rachel Weisz in 2015?
The Killing of the Sacred Deer
Total Recall

The Lobster
The Gentlemen
What was the name of the Marvel film in which he played this villain, Bullseye?
X-Men
Daredevil

Spider-man
Thor
Finally, in which comedy film set in Dublin does Farrell star alongside Colm Meaney and Cillian Murphy?
Intermission
Kings

Cardboard Gangsters
Ordinary Decent Criminal
