Quiz: How well do you know Colin Farrell's films?

COLIN FARRELL HAS been tipped for an Oscar nomination after he won the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival last week.

The Irish actor took home the award for his performance in black comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin, which sees him reunited with his In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson and writer-director Martin McDonagh.

Advertisement

While Farrell has never been nominated for an Oscar, he has given some memorable performances throughout his acting career.

But how many do you remember? Let’s take a look at some of his most famous films and find out.

What was the name of the first film that Farrell appeared in? Alamy Hart's War Tigerland

The Recruit The War Zone What was the name of Farrell's character in In Bruges? Alamy Ken Ray

Harry Jimmy In Phone Booth, Farrell's character is told he will be shot as soon as he hangs up, but who plays the man on the other end of the line? Alamy Kiefer Sutherland Gary Oldman

Willem Defoe Joaquin Phoenix In which year was Alexander released? Alamy 2000 2002

2004 2007 Before making his Hollywood debut, which TV series did Farrell star in in the 1990s? Alamy Glenroe Ballykissangel

Father Ted The Riordans In Seven Psychopaths, what job did Farrell's character Marty have? Alamy Entrepreneur Police officer

Hitman Writer Which classic villain did Farrell play in this year's The Batman film? Alamy Joker Riddler

Penguin Two-Face In which dystopian film did he star opposite Rachel Weisz in 2015? Alamy The Killing of the Sacred Deer Total Recall

The Lobster The Gentlemen What was the name of the Marvel film in which he played this villain, Bullseye? Alamy X-Men Daredevil

Spider-man Thor Finally, in which comedy film set in Dublin does Farrell star alongside Colm Meaney and Cillian Murphy? Alamy Intermission Kings

Cardboard Gangsters Ordinary Decent Criminal Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share