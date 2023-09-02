Advertisement

Saturday 2 September 2023 Dublin: 12°C
# Quiz
Quiz: Can you recognise these Dáil constituencies from their maps?
The Electoral Commission published its Constituency Review report this week to much fanfare.
THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION published its Constituency Review report this week to much fanfare.

The commission recommends changes which will lead to 14 additional TDs, bringing the total figure to 174.

As well as this, four new constituencies are to be created, with boundary changes also affecting many current constituencies across the country. 

But how well do you know the country’s constituencies? Could you recognise them on a map? Or part of a map?

Take our quiz to find out.

Okay, let's start with an easy one. This constituency was unchanged by the Electoral Commission. It's a three-seater and has both a Government minister and a party leader among its sitting TDs.
Dublin Central
Dublin North-West

Kerry
Cork South-Central
This constituency was also unchanged. It's a five-seater and famed for its natural beauty, sporting prowess, and ability to attract tourists from around the world.
Dublin Central
Galway West

Cavan-Monaghan
Kerry
Getting trickier now. The head of the Electoral Commission said this week he had "sleepless nights" over transferring part of a neighbouring county into this newly formed constituency.
Fingal East
Tipperary North

Donegal
Tipperary South
These two constituencies got a new seat each, and are always highly competitive, with party leaders, ministers and high-profile TDs battling to be elected. But which two are they?
Fingal East and Fingal West
Cork North-Central and Cork South-Central

Dublin Bay North and Dublin Bay South
Kildare North and Kildare South
This constituency was a five-seater, then a four-seater, and will now be a five-seater again. In 2011 it elected four out of five TDs from the same party.
Kerry
Donegal

Mayo
Wexford
A few boundary changes here, but the Electoral Commission maintained the ‘historical electoral link’ between the two counties that has been there since 1948.
Wicklow-Wexford
Longford-Westmeath

Carlow-Kilkenny
Cavan-Monaghan
Here's another unchanged constituency. It has four sitting TDs (two of whom are Independents), and was the constituency of none other than Éamon De Valera.
Cork South-West
Clare

Limerick County
Kerry
This constituency contains a Gaeltacht and has five TDs.
Kerry
Galway West

Donegal
Meath East
This constituency has four seats. It previously contained areas from four separate counties, but under proposed changes will span three counties.
Laois-Offaly
Cavan-Monaghan

Sligo-Leitrim
Wicklow-Wexford
Aaaand finally. Can you name this constituency?
Wicklow
Wexford

Wicklow-Wexford
Wexford-Wicklow
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fin-tastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
