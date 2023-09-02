Quiz: Can you recognise these Dáil constituencies from their maps?

THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION published its Constituency Review report this week to much fanfare.

The commission recommends changes which will lead to 14 additional TDs, bringing the total figure to 174.

As well as this, four new constituencies are to be created, with boundary changes also affecting many current constituencies across the country.

But how well do you know the country’s constituencies? Could you recognise them on a map? Or part of a map?

Take our quiz to find out.

Okay, let's start with an easy one. This constituency was unchanged by the Electoral Commission. It's a three-seater and has both a Government minister and a party leader among its sitting TDs. Dublin Central Dublin North-West

Kerry Cork South-Central This constituency was also unchanged. It's a five-seater and famed for its natural beauty, sporting prowess, and ability to attract tourists from around the world. Dublin Central Galway West

Cavan-Monaghan Kerry Getting trickier now. The head of the Electoral Commission said this week he had "sleepless nights" over transferring part of a neighbouring county into this newly formed constituency. Fingal East Tipperary North

Donegal Tipperary South These two constituencies got a new seat each, and are always highly competitive, with party leaders, ministers and high-profile TDs battling to be elected. But which two are they? Fingal East and Fingal West Cork North-Central and Cork South-Central

Dublin Bay North and Dublin Bay South Kildare North and Kildare South This constituency was a five-seater, then a four-seater, and will now be a five-seater again. In 2011 it elected four out of five TDs from the same party. Kerry Donegal

Mayo Wexford A few boundary changes here, but the Electoral Commission maintained the ‘historical electoral link’ between the two counties that has been there since 1948. Wicklow-Wexford Longford-Westmeath

Carlow-Kilkenny Cavan-Monaghan Here's another unchanged constituency. It has four sitting TDs (two of whom are Independents), and was the constituency of none other than Éamon De Valera. Cork South-West Clare

Limerick County Kerry This constituency contains a Gaeltacht and has five TDs. Kerry Galway West

Donegal Meath East This constituency has four seats. It previously contained areas from four separate counties, but under proposed changes will span three counties. Laois-Offaly Cavan-Monaghan

Sligo-Leitrim Wicklow-Wexford Aaaand finally. Can you name this constituency? Wicklow Wexford

