Quiz: Can you recognise these Dáil constituencies from their maps?

THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION published its Constituency Review report this week to much fanfare.
The commission recommends changes which will lead to 14 additional TDs, bringing the total figure to 174.
As well as this, four new constituencies are to be created, with boundary changes also affecting many current constituencies across the country.
But how well do you know the country’s constituencies? Could you recognise them on a map? Or part of a map?
Take our quiz to find out.
