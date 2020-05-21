Quiz: Do you remember the details of these controversial TV moments?

NORMAL PEOPLE HAS continued to irk some viewers since first airing on 28 April, with RTÉ revealing it has received 51 informal complaints over sexual content depicted in the 12-part series.
While censorship is largely a thing of the past in Ireland and most other western countries, governments in parts of Asia and Russia continue to maintain strict censorship rules around what can and cannot be aired on television.
It got us thinking about some of the more memorable, and sometimes humorous, moments in recent television history which sparked controversy, debates, and even legislative changes.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)