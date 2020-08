FOREIGN TRAVEL IS (mostly) off this year. The best we can do is think about the places we might like to go someday.

Here’s a few different places to help get you thinking – but how well do you know these countries without their borders?

This is... Google Maps The Netherlands Belgium

Luxembourg France This country is... Google Maps Cambodia Vietnam

Laos Thailand This is... Google Maps Haiti Dominican Republic

Cuba Jamaica And this is... Google Maps Fiji Samoa

Vanuatu Micronesia This island is part of... Google Maps Greece Cyprus

Malta Egypt A bit further south, and this is... Google Maps Egypt Tunisia

Libya Algeria This central American country is... Google Maps Honduras El Salvador

Panama Nicaragua This is... Google Maps Iran Iraq

Turkmenistan Afghanistan This south African country is... Google Maps South Africa Botswana

Zambia Zimbabwe And finally, this is... Google Maps Brazil Argentina

Uruguay Paraguay Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Well done Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share