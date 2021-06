In the hit TV series Derry Girls, Erin Quinn's dad Gerry does what for a living? He's a stay at home dad He's a taxi driver

He's a photographer He's a teacher at Erin's school

Which famous dad named one of his children Chicago after his hometown? Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock Kanye West John Legend

Bill Murray Vince Vaughn

Which of these actors is Angelina Jolie's father? Tinseltown/Shutterstock Dustin Hoffman Burt Reynolds

Robert Redford Jon Voight

Martin Sheen starred alongside his son Charlie in which of these films? s_bukley/Shutterstock Wall Street Platoon

Fargo The Rookie

In the film The Snapper, what's the name of Colm Meaney's character? Jimmy Rabbitte Georgie Burgess

Des Curley Lester

The Bull McCabe, farmer and father of Tadgh in 1990's The Field, what's his full name? John 'Bull' McCabe Sean Bullard McCabe

Seamus 'Bull' McCabe We've no idea, he's only ever called Bull McCabe

Who played the dad in the first two Home Alone films? 20th Century Fox/PA Images Daniel Stern John Heard

Chris Penn Ed Helms

Which US TV host is father to Katie, Kevin, Jane and William? LeStudio/Shutterstock Stephen Colbert Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel Conan O'Brien

Actress Liv Tyler's famous dad is in which band? Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock Bon Jovi Guns N' Roses

Van Halen Aerosmith