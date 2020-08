TODAY IS THE 45th anniversary of the death of Éamon de Valera, who died on 29 August 1975.

Arguably the foremost figure in 20th century Ireland, but how much do you know about him?

Where was Éamon de Valera born? Dublin Ennis

New York Madrid An accomplished rugby player, he played for which province? Leinster Munster

Ulster Connacht During the Easter Rising, he was commandant of the rebels at which location? Boland’s Mill Four Courts

GPO St. Stephen’s Green True or false, De Valera is one of seven signatories of the Proclamation? True False De Valera couldn't attend the first meeting of the Dáil, why not? He wasn't elected He was in hiding

He was in jail He went to the wrong location He was subsequently elected president of the Dáil after escaping from which English jail? Coventry Lincoln

Birmingham Nottingham After weeks of debate over the Treaty, in which year did De Valera and his fellow anti-Treaty deputies walk out of the Dáil? 1920 1921

1922 1923 DeValera founded Fianna Fáil in 1926, what does the party's name translate as? Soldiers of Ireland Soldiers of vision

Soldiers of honour Soldiers of destiny True or false, de Valera is to only person to have been Taoiseach and President? True False Since he became Taoiseach, there have been only 6 years without a de Valera family member sitting in the Dáil. What relation is he to current TD Éamon Ó Cuív? Father Grandfather

