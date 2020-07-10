This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know Derry Girls?

How well do you know the hit TV show?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 10 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
SINCE NETFLIX HAS decided to give us the gift of uploading Derry Girls Season 2, we’ve decided to test your knowledge about how well you know the heartfelt, hilarious show.

You may have seen the episodes many times, but how well do you know Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla, and James?

A warning for those of you who have inexplicably not yet seen the show: there are spoilers ahead.

How many bags of chips did the Quinn family end up buying in Season 1, episode 2?
Netflix
5
11

7
3
What is the film Erin’s mother Mary lost sleep over after watching only half of it?
Netflix
The Italian Job
Silence of the Lambs

The Usual Suspects
Seven
Which one of these insults has Grandpa Joe NOT used against Gerry?
Netflix
I'll never understand what's the point of you
Useless drip, he's also a prick

The tight bastard is trying to starve us all
The curly-haired funnyman
What's the only similarity between Catholics and Protestants put on the board in episode 1 of Season 2?
Netflix
Drink
Parents

Love
Statues
What was in the red suitcase that the girls had on the bus to the Take That concert in Belfast?
Netflix
A change of clothes
Food

A history project
Vodka
What nationality does Erin's father Gerry pretend to be to get out of the Orange Order parade?
Netflix
Japanese
German

Native American Indian
Australian
What is "our song", as Clare calls it, that the girls dance to at a house party in Season 1?
Netflix
Saturday Night by Whigfield
What Is Love by Haddaway

Amhrán na bhFiann
Rock the Boat by The Hughes Corporation
After upstaging the bride at a wedding, what does Aunt Sarah think guests "won't stop staring at"?
Netflix
Her
Her sister Mary's hat

Erin and her friends
Ardal O'Hanlon
What's the reason why Sister Michael can't go on the trip to Paris?
Netflix
She wasn't bothered
She can't afford it

She despises the French
She had a karate class
What's the off-screen response James gets after shouting "I'm a Derry Girl!" at the end of the final episode of Season 2?
Netflix
"Yes you are!"
"Shush, Bill is talking"

"God Bless America"
"You're a prick, that's what you are"
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Barely Derry
Catch yourself on.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A Derry darling
But wise up - you could do better.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A Derry Girl
Pure class.
Share your result:

