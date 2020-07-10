Quiz: How well do you know Derry Girls?

SINCE NETFLIX HAS decided to give us the gift of uploading Derry Girls Season 2, we’ve decided to test your knowledge about how well you know the heartfelt, hilarious show.

You may have seen the episodes many times, but how well do you know Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla, and James?

A warning for those of you who have inexplicably not yet seen the show: there are spoilers ahead.

How many bags of chips did the Quinn family end up buying in Season 1, episode 2? Netflix 5 11

7 3 What is the film Erin’s mother Mary lost sleep over after watching only half of it? Netflix The Italian Job Silence of the Lambs

The Usual Suspects Seven Which one of these insults has Grandpa Joe NOT used against Gerry? Netflix I'll never understand what's the point of you Useless drip, he's also a prick

The tight bastard is trying to starve us all The curly-haired funnyman What's the only similarity between Catholics and Protestants put on the board in episode 1 of Season 2? Netflix Drink Parents

Love Statues What was in the red suitcase that the girls had on the bus to the Take That concert in Belfast? Netflix A change of clothes Food

A history project Vodka What nationality does Erin's father Gerry pretend to be to get out of the Orange Order parade? Netflix Japanese German

Native American Indian Australian What is "our song", as Clare calls it, that the girls dance to at a house party in Season 1? Netflix Saturday Night by Whigfield What Is Love by Haddaway

Amhrán na bhFiann Rock the Boat by The Hughes Corporation After upstaging the bride at a wedding, what does Aunt Sarah think guests "won't stop staring at"? Netflix Her Her sister Mary's hat

Erin and her friends Ardal O'Hanlon What's the reason why Sister Michael can't go on the trip to Paris? Netflix She wasn't bothered She can't afford it

She despises the French She had a karate class What's the off-screen response James gets after shouting "I'm a Derry Girl!" at the end of the final episode of Season 2? Netflix "Yes you are!" "Shush, Bill is talking"

"God Bless America" "You're a prick, that's what you are" Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Barely Derry Catch yourself on. You scored out of ! A Derry darling But wise up - you could do better. You scored out of ! A Derry Girl Pure class.