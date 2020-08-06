This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 August, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember these Disney movies?

It was announced earlier this week that Mulan will skip the big screen and premiere on Disney+ instead.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 9:00 PM
13 minutes ago 2,520 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5169280

EARLIER THIS WEEK, it was announced that Disney’s much-delayed blockbuster Mulan will skip the big screen and premiere on streaming platform Disney+ next month. 

Mulan, the mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior, will be available from 4 September in homes to Disney+ subscribers for an additional $29.99.

The film will launch simultaneously in theatres in territories such as China which do not have currently announced Disney+ launch plans.

So, let’s test your knowledge of Disney movies…

What is the name of the dragon who helps Mulan?
MsMojo/YouTube
Mushu
Red

Khan
Hayabusa
What is the name of Elsa’s best friend in Frozen?
Sarunyu L/Shutterstock
Aria
Anna

Amelia
Aurora
In what year was Bambi released?
YouTube
1934
1952

1964
1942
How many of the Seven Dwarves have names ending in the letter Y?
YouTube Movies/YouTube
Four
Five

Six
Seven
Who plays Cruella Deville in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians?
Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube
Meg Ryan
Demi Moore

Glenn Close
Julia Roberts
Mike Wazowski and James P Sullivan are characters in which Pixar movie?
Marko Aliaksandr/PA Images
Toy Story 2
Inside Out

Up
Monsters Inc
Which Disney classic was remade by Tim Burton in live action form in 2019?
Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock
Dumbo
Alice in Wonderland

Cinderella
Beauty and the Beast
Who directed the 2019 Aladdin live-action reboot?
enchanted_fairy/Shutterstock
Steven Spielberg
Tim Burton

Jon Favreau
Guy Ritchie
How many Star Wars movies are there in the Skywalker saga?
Shutterstock
Six
Seven

Nine
Ten
Who sang the song Under The Sea in the film The Little Mermaid?
DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube
Will Smith
Samuel E Wright

Hugh Jackman
Christopher Daniel Barnes
And finally... What's the name of the dog in Up?
Disney UK/YouTube
Dug
Jeff

Charlie
Buddy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

