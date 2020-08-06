Quiz: How well do you remember these Disney movies?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, it was announced that Disney’s much-delayed blockbuster Mulan will skip the big screen and premiere on streaming platform Disney+ next month.
Mulan, the mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior, will be available from 4 September in homes to Disney+ subscribers for an additional $29.99.
The film will launch simultaneously in theatres in territories such as China which do not have currently announced Disney+ launch plans.
So, let’s test your knowledge of Disney movies…
