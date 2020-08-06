Quiz: How well do you remember these Disney movies?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, it was announced that Disney’s much-delayed blockbuster Mulan will skip the big screen and premiere on streaming platform Disney+ next month.

Mulan, the mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior, will be available from 4 September in homes to Disney+ subscribers for an additional $29.99.

The film will launch simultaneously in theatres in territories such as China which do not have currently announced Disney+ launch plans.

So, let’s test your knowledge of Disney movies…

What is the name of the dragon who helps Mulan? MsMojo/YouTube Mushu Red

Khan Hayabusa What is the name of Elsa’s best friend in Frozen? Sarunyu L/Shutterstock Aria Anna

Amelia Aurora In what year was Bambi released? YouTube 1934 1952

1964 1942 How many of the Seven Dwarves have names ending in the letter Y? YouTube Movies/YouTube Four Five

Six Seven Who plays Cruella Deville in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians? Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Meg Ryan Demi Moore

Glenn Close Julia Roberts Mike Wazowski and James P Sullivan are characters in which Pixar movie? Marko Aliaksandr/PA Images Toy Story 2 Inside Out

Up Monsters Inc Which Disney classic was remade by Tim Burton in live action form in 2019? Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock Dumbo Alice in Wonderland

Cinderella Beauty and the Beast Who directed the 2019 Aladdin live-action reboot? enchanted_fairy/Shutterstock Steven Spielberg Tim Burton

Jon Favreau Guy Ritchie How many Star Wars movies are there in the Skywalker saga? Shutterstock Six Seven

Nine Ten Who sang the song Under The Sea in the film The Little Mermaid? DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube Will Smith Samuel E Wright

Hugh Jackman Christopher Daniel Barnes And finally... What's the name of the dog in Up? Disney UK/YouTube Dug Jeff

Charlie Buddy Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share