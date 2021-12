IT’S NEARLY TIME to close the book on 2021 (and it’s not before time).

Before we look ahead, let’s rewind the clock back a decade to see what you remember about what happened in 2011.

There was a general election this year. Can you remember what month it was in? RollingNews.ie February May

September November Fianna Fáil suffered its worst election result in the party's 85-year history. How many seats did it lose? RollingNews.ie 16 28

51 64 It was a year of big visits, which of the following did NOT come to Ireland in 2011? US President Barack Obama UK Queen Elizabeth II

The Dalai Lama Pope Benedict XVI What reason was given for Obama leaving earlier than planned? RollingNews.ie There was an outbreak of swine flu in Michigan There were fears he'd be grounded by a volcanic ash cloud from Iceland

The US had one of its government shutdowns He'd seen enough It was the year of Occupy movements in cities around the world. What was Dublin's protest called? RollingNews.ie Occupy Kildare Street Occupy Dame Street

Occupy Leeson Street Occupy Merrion Square In what Japanese prefecture was a nuclear power plant meltdown triggered by a devastating earthquake? Alamy Fukushima Tokyo

Kyoto Hokkaido Richard Dunne’s iconic performance against Russia took place in 2011. Alamy It did No, that came earlier The Arab Spring gripped many countries in the Arab world. In which of the following countries did it NOT result in regime change? Alamy Tunisia Syria

Egypt Libya Ireland’s first civil partnership ceremonies were held this year. RollingNews.ie True False Michael D Higgins was elected President in October. Who came second in the frequently controversial race? RollingNews.ie Martin McGuinness Seán Gallagher

Gay Mitchell Dana Rosemary Scallon Answer all the questions to see your result! RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! Michael D Higgins You topped the poll! Share your result: Share RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! Enda Kenny You became Taoiseach and your party became the biggest in the Dáil for the first time in its history. You did not get an overall majority though. Share your result: Share RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! Seán Gallagher You had a good run but ended up derailed. Share your result: Share RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! Gay Mitchell Not a great showing, I'm afraid. Share your result: Share RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! Micheál Martin You suffered the worst defeat of a sitting government in the history of the Irish state. Share your result: Share