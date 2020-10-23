QUIZ: Does this animal hibernate?

THE DAYS ARE getting colder and that means that many animals will preparing to begin hibernation over the coming weeks.
There’s no doubt that many people would also love the option of hibernation through this year’s winter, but alas, that’s not possible.
So, let’s test your knowledge. How well do you know animals that hibernate?
