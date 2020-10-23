#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 23 October 2020
Advertisement

QUIZ: Does this animal hibernate?

Many animals will begin hibernating for winter over the next few weeks.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Oct 2020, 9:30 PM
38 minutes ago 7,364 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5242978

THE DAYS ARE getting colder and that means that many animals will preparing to begin hibernation over the coming weeks. 

There’s no doubt that many people would also love the option of hibernation through this year’s winter, but alas, that’s not possible. 

So, let’s test your knowledge. How well do you know animals that hibernate? 

Do chipmunks hibernate?
Brian Lasenby/Shutterstock
Yes
No
What about hedgehogs?
supakrit tirayasupasin/Shutterstock
Yes
No
Do owls hibernate?
Ondrej Prosicky/Shutterstock
Yes
No
What about skunks?
Debbie Steinhausser/shutterstock
Yes
No
Woodpeckers hibernate. True or false?
Piotr Krzeslak/Shutterstock
True
False
Do pandas hibernate?
V-yan/Shutterstock
Yes
No
What about hares?
WildlifeWorld/Shutterstock
Yes
No
Bats hibernate. True or false?
Rudmer Zwerver/Shutterstock
True
False
Do foxes hibernate?
Giedriius/Shutterstock
Yes
No
What about land snails?
Creative Stock Studio/Shutterstock
Yes
No
Do badgers hibernate?
Ondrej Prosicky/Shutterstock
Yes
No
And finally... Lemurs hibernate. True or false?
Lauren Bilboe/Shutterstock
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie