QUIZ: Does this animal hibernate?

THE DAYS ARE getting colder and that means that many animals will preparing to begin hibernation over the coming weeks.

There’s no doubt that many people would also love the option of hibernation through this year’s winter, but alas, that’s not possible.

So, let’s test your knowledge. How well do you know animals that hibernate?

Do chipmunks hibernate? Brian Lasenby/Shutterstock Yes No What about hedgehogs? supakrit tirayasupasin/Shutterstock Yes No Do owls hibernate? Ondrej Prosicky/Shutterstock Yes No What about skunks? Debbie Steinhausser/shutterstock Yes No Woodpeckers hibernate. True or false? Piotr Krzeslak/Shutterstock True False Do pandas hibernate? V-yan/Shutterstock Yes No What about hares? WildlifeWorld/Shutterstock Yes No Bats hibernate. True or false? Rudmer Zwerver/Shutterstock True False Do foxes hibernate? Giedriius/Shutterstock Yes No What about land snails? Creative Stock Studio/Shutterstock Yes No Do badgers hibernate? Ondrej Prosicky/Shutterstock Yes No And finally... Lemurs hibernate. True or false? Lauren Bilboe/Shutterstock True False Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share