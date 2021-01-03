Quiz: Can you pass this Driver Theory Test?

YOU’RE A GREAT driver, aren’t you?

You’ve got the licence to prove it and years of experience behind the wheel. But how long has it been since you brushed up on your driving theory?

Do you know – really - know the rules of the road, or have you been coasting since you passed your test?

We’ve taken 40 questions from the Road Safety Authority’s Driver Theory Test to see how well you’d manage if you sat the test again.

Can you get 35 or more questions correct and pass? Take our quiz below.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now