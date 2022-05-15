#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 15 May 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: What European city is this?

Do you know your Madrids from your Barcelonas?

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 15 May 2022, 10:00 PM
55 minutes ago 10,494 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5761690

ANOTHER EUROVISION HAS come and gone.

While it’ll be off the airwaves for the next 12 months, countries across Europe (and beyond) have hosted the competition in a myriad of cities since it began in 1956.

With that in mind, can you name these European cities?

What European capital city is this?
Alamy Stock Image
Dublin
Rome

Paris
Berlin
What city in the south-west of Europe is this?
Alamy Stock Image
Barcelona
Lisbon

Porto
La Rochelle
Which Irish city is this?
Alamy Stock Image
Galway
Dublin

Cork
Waterford
What city is this?
Alamy Stock Image
Frankfurt
Venice

Amsterdam
Budapest
What Spanish city is this?
Alamy Stock Image
Barcelona
Bilbao

Seville
Madrid
What city in Poland is this?
Alamy Stock Image
Kraków
Warsaw

Gdansk
Lubin
What city is this?
Alamy Stock Image
Copenhagen
Helsinki

Stockholm
Oslo
And this?
Alamy Stock Image
Athens
Rome

Sofia
Budapest
And what city in the UK is this?
Alamy Stock Image
London
Edinburgh

Manchester
Glasgow
One more... In which city is this EU parliament building located?
Alamy Stock Image
Brussels
Strasbourg
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie