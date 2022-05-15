Quiz: What European city is this?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
ANOTHER EUROVISION HAS come and gone.
While it’ll be off the airwaves for the next 12 months, countries across Europe (and beyond) have hosted the competition in a myriad of cities since it began in 1956.
With that in mind, can you name these European cities?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS