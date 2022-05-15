Quiz: What European city is this?

ANOTHER EUROVISION HAS come and gone.

While it’ll be off the airwaves for the next 12 months, countries across Europe (and beyond) have hosted the competition in a myriad of cities since it began in 1956.

With that in mind, can you name these European cities?

What European capital city is this? Alamy Stock Image Dublin Rome

Paris Berlin What city in the south-west of Europe is this? Alamy Stock Image Barcelona Lisbon

Porto La Rochelle Which Irish city is this? Alamy Stock Image Galway Dublin

Cork Waterford What city is this? Alamy Stock Image Frankfurt Venice

Amsterdam Budapest What Spanish city is this? Alamy Stock Image Barcelona Bilbao

Seville Madrid What city in Poland is this? Alamy Stock Image Kraków Warsaw

Gdansk Lubin What city is this? Alamy Stock Image Copenhagen Helsinki

Stockholm Oslo And this? Alamy Stock Image Athens Rome

Sofia Budapest And what city in the UK is this? Alamy Stock Image London Edinburgh

Manchester Glasgow One more... In which city is this EU parliament building located? Alamy Stock Image Brussels Strasbourg Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Share your result: Share