#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about European countries?

Test your knowledge on the European continent!

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 20,268 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5737546

TODAY IS THE anniversary of the establishment of the European Economic Community in 1948.

The EEC, which later became the EU, was a significant milestone in European history, marking the first time countries joined together as a bloc for future economic development.

With this in mind, we want to test your knowledge on all things Europe.

How many countries are in Europe?
Alamy
15
26

32
44
Separately, how many countries are a member of the European Union?
Alamy
24
27

30
38
Which of these EU countries has the largest population?
Alamy
France
Spain

Germany
Greece
What is the smallest state in Europe?
Ireland
Denmark

San Marino
The Vatican
What European city is this?
Alamy
Paris
Krakow

Lisbon
Berlin
Which of these countries has the longest coastline in Europe?
Alamy
Norway
Sweden

Denmark
The UK
True or false: The European continent has the biggest population of all continents
True
False
What European city is this?
Alamy
Rome
Madrid

Amsterdam
Athens
In what European country is the oldest city in Europe located?
Spain
Bulgaria

Italy
Ireland
Which of these mountain ranges are NOT in Europe
Alamy
The Alps
The Pyrenees

Rocky Mountains
The Carpathians
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flipping amazing!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely Awful
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie