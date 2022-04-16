Quiz: How much do you know about European countries?

TODAY IS THE anniversary of the establishment of the European Economic Community in 1948.

The EEC, which later became the EU, was a significant milestone in European history, marking the first time countries joined together as a bloc for future economic development.

With this in mind, we want to test your knowledge on all things Europe.

How many countries are in Europe? Alamy 15 26

32 44 Separately, how many countries are a member of the European Union? Alamy 24 27

30 38 Which of these EU countries has the largest population? Alamy France Spain

Germany Greece What is the smallest state in Europe? Ireland Denmark

San Marino The Vatican What European city is this? Alamy Paris Krakow

Lisbon Berlin Which of these countries has the longest coastline in Europe? Alamy Norway Sweden

Denmark The UK True or false: The European continent has the biggest population of all continents True False What European city is this? Alamy Rome Madrid

Amsterdam Athens In what European country is the oldest city in Europe located? Spain Bulgaria

Italy Ireland Which of these mountain ranges are NOT in Europe Alamy The Alps The Pyrenees

