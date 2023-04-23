Advertisement

Sunday 23 April 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Rosie Hackett Bridge, Dublin
# Quiz
Quiz: Can you name these famous bridges?
You’ve surely seen some of these on a postcard.
1 hour ago

FROM BRITTLE PLANKS over streams to massive structures of steel and concrete connecting countries, you’re never too far away from a bridge.

Some are more famous than others – how well do you know these ones?

We'll start off slow - which famous US bridge is this?
Alamy
Manhattan Bridge
Brooklyn Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge
Staten Island Bridge
Which of these Parisian bridges was a famous spot where lovers would attach padlocks and throw the keys into the Seine?
Alamy
Pont Neuf
Pont au Change

Petit Pont
Pont des Arts
This stunning bridge made to look like it's held up by two stone hands opened in 2018 - where?
Alamy
Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge, China
First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge, Thailand/Laos

Tsubasa Bridge, Cambodia
Golden Bridge, Vietnam
It’s a bridge, it’s in London, it’s:
Alamy
London Bridge
Not London Bridge
This European bridge is known for its length, but which one of these is it?
Alamy
Vasco da Gama Bridge, Portugal
Øresund Bridge, Denmark/Sweden

Zeeland Bridge, The Netherlands
Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, Ireland
This bridge in Cairo, Egypt is used by thousands of people every day to cross the Nile River and was a main route to the demonstrations in Tahrir Square during the 2011 revolution. What's it called?
Alamy
Qasr El Nil Bridge
6th of October Bridge

Imbaba Bridge
Rod El Farag Axis Bridge
This bridge is known for its history at the centre of a city at war in the 1990s and, more recently, diving competitions. It’s:
Lauren Boland
Pelješac Bridge, Croatia
The Old Stone Bridge, Kosovo

Stari Most Bridge, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cobblers' Bridge, Slovenia
This is a close-up of a bridge in Venice, a city with its fair share of bridges. Can you tell which one?
Alamy
Bridge of Sighs
Rialto Bridge

Constitution Bridge
Ponte degli Scalzi
Nearly there - what bridge is this?
Alamy
Rio–Niterói Bridge, Brazil
Laguna Garzón Bridge, Uruguay

Bridge of the Americas, Panama
International Friendship Bridge, Brazil/Paraguay
Look, it might not be famous, but it’d be wrong not to have an Irish bridge in here somewhere. The four bridges in this list are in Cork city - which of them is shown in the photo?
Alamy
Parliament Bridge
St Patrick’s Bridge

Michael Collins Bridge
Brian Boru Bridge
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Not your best
You must be a 'cross that bridge when you come to it' type of person
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Not bad
There's still a gap to bridge in your knowledge
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Nice!
You're building bridges left, right and centre
Share your result:









Lauren Boland
