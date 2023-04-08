Quiz: How well do you know these famous bunnies?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S EASTER SUNDAY tomorrow.
That means the Easter Bunny will be visiting homes across the country, bringing Easter eggs galore.
The Easter Bunny is just one of many famous rabbits, how well do you know the others?
Test your knowledge…
