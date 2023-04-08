Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: How well do you know these famous bunnies?
It’s the Easter Bunny’s big day tomorrow.
2.9k
3
29 minutes ago

IT’S EASTER SUNDAY tomorrow.

That means the Easter Bunny will be visiting homes across the country, bringing Easter eggs galore. 

The Easter Bunny is just one of many famous rabbits, how well do you know the others?

Test your knowledge…

What’s the name of Bambi’s bunny friend?
YouTube
Nibbles
Thumper

Carrot
Floppy
Who is Peter Rabbit’s enemy?
Sony Pictures/YouTube
Mr Tod
Mr Brown

Mr Rod
Mr Fox
When was The Tale of Peter Rabbit first released?
Lauren Hurley/PA Images
1952
1922

1892
1902
What does the Energizer Bunny wear on his feet?
Energizer/YouTube
Trainers
Boots

Flip flops
Nothing
What was the name of Bugs Bunny's girlfriend in the film Space Jam?
YouTube
Lola Bunny
Lily Bunny

Lucy Bunny
Luna Bunny
What is the Velveteen Rabbit's biggest wish?
To be loved
To win a lifetime supply of carrots

To become real
To find a forever home
Irish television presenter Bernard ‘Bunny’ Carr presented which of the following shows?
Shutterstock
Winning Streak
Quicksilver

The Weakest Link - Ireland Edition
Treasure Island
What's this rabbit (from The Secret Life of Pets) called?
YouTube
Casper
Blizzard

Ghost
Snowball
Former US Vice President Mike Pence has a rabbit who was nicknamed BOTUS. But what's his real name?
PA Images
Bun Bun
Peter Pence

Marlon Bundo
Donald Thump
In the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, where does Roger Rabbit live?
Toon Town
Carrot Cove

Bounce Borough
Hop Haven
In Alice in Wonderland, what intriguing item does the White Rabbit possess?
YouTube
A giant carrot
A pocket watch

A tiny golden key
A basket of cakes
And finally... Who is this rabbit?
YouTube
Arthur
Bucky Buster

Buster Batterson
Buster Baxter
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

