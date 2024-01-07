Quiz: Where in the world would you find these famous landmarks?

WELL, WE’VE now entered 2024.
Now that it’s January many people will be looking ahead to trips they plan to take this year.
Some may be considering a city break or two, others may want a nice sun holiday, while there could be some people planning a more adventurous trip.
So, with that in mind, let’s test your knowledge.
Where in the world would you find these famous landmarks?
Where would you find this famous building?
Seville
Barcelona
Madrid
Bilbao
In which South American city would you find this statue?
Santiago
Sao Paulo
Rio de Janeiro
Beunos Aires
What about this tower?
Berlin
Shanghai
Tokyo
Brussels
Where would you find this temple?
Vietnam
Malaysia
Thailand
Cambodia
In which US state would you find this?
Washington
Colorado
South Dakota
California
Where is this mosque located?
Turkey
Dubai
Georgia
Bulgaria
Which Asian city is this located in?
Ho Chi Minh City
Jakarta
Manila
Bangkok
Where can this statue be found?
Oslo
Copenhagen
Helsinki
Stockholm
Another tower. Where is this one?
Chicago
Seattle
Toronto
Vancouver
And finally, this is closest to which Peruvian city?
Cusco
Arequipa
Lima
Iquitos
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin good
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
