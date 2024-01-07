Advertisement
Quiz

Quiz: Where in the world would you find these famous landmarks?

Now that it’s January many people will be looking ahead to trips they plan to take this year.
0
8.3k
42 minutes ago

WELL, WE’VE now entered 2024. 

Now that it’s January many people will be looking ahead to trips they plan to take this year. 

Some may be considering a city break or two, others may want a nice sun holiday, while there could be some people planning a more adventurous trip. 

So, with that in mind, let’s test your knowledge. 

Where in the world would you find these famous landmarks?

Where would you find this famous building?
Alamy Stock Photo
Seville
Barcelona

Madrid
Bilbao
In which South American city would you find this statue?
Alamy Stock Photo
Santiago
Sao Paulo

Rio de Janeiro
Beunos Aires
What about this tower?
Berlin
Shanghai

Tokyo
Brussels
Where would you find this temple?
Alamy Stock Photo
Vietnam
Malaysia

Thailand
Cambodia
In which US state would you find this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Washington
Colorado

South Dakota
California
Where is this mosque located?
Alamy Stock Photo
Turkey
Dubai

Georgia
Bulgaria
Which Asian city is this located in?
Alamy Stock Photo
Ho Chi Minh City
Jakarta

Manila
Bangkok
Where can this statue be found?
Alamy Stock Photo
Oslo
Copenhagen

Helsinki
Stockholm
Another tower. Where is this one?
Alamy Stock Photo
Chicago
Seattle

Toronto
Vancouver
And finally, this is closest to which Peruvian city?
Alamy Stock Photo
Cusco
Arequipa

Lima
Iquitos
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags