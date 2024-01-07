Quiz: Where in the world would you find these famous landmarks?

WELL, WE’VE now entered 2024.

Now that it’s January many people will be looking ahead to trips they plan to take this year.

Some may be considering a city break or two, others may want a nice sun holiday, while there could be some people planning a more adventurous trip.

So, with that in mind, let’s test your knowledge.

Where in the world would you find these famous landmarks?

Where would you find this famous building? Alamy Stock Photo Seville Barcelona

Madrid Bilbao In which South American city would you find this statue? Alamy Stock Photo Santiago Sao Paulo

Rio de Janeiro Beunos Aires What about this tower? Berlin Shanghai

Tokyo Brussels Where would you find this temple? Alamy Stock Photo Vietnam Malaysia

Thailand Cambodia In which US state would you find this? Alamy Stock Photo Washington Colorado

South Dakota California Where is this mosque located? Alamy Stock Photo Turkey Dubai

Georgia Bulgaria Which Asian city is this located in? Alamy Stock Photo Ho Chi Minh City Jakarta

Manila Bangkok Where can this statue be found? Alamy Stock Photo Oslo Copenhagen

Helsinki Stockholm Another tower. Where is this one? Alamy Stock Photo Chicago Seattle

Toronto Vancouver And finally, this is closest to which Peruvian city? Alamy Stock Photo Cusco Arequipa

And finally, this is closest to which Peruvian city? Alamy Stock Photo Cusco Arequipa

Lima Iquitos