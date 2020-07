THE RELEASE OF Unsolved Mysteries by Netflix earlier this month has led to a flurry of interest in cases highlighted by the show that have remained unsolved for years.

In this evening’s quiz, we’re going to test your knowledge of strange events and places all across the globe.

An easy one to start, the Bermuda Triangle has points in Bermuda, Purto Rico and ... Shutterstock New York Florida

Mexico Texas The Bermuda Triangle itself has a couple of names, including Hurricane Alley and ____'s Triangle Shutterstock God's Satan's

Devil's Hell's The Roswell incident, in which it's alleged an alien craft crash-landed, happened in what year? Shutterstock 1945 1946

1947 1948 What did the US military say the Roswell incident was caused by? Shutterstock Crashed plane Debris from a lightning storm

A ufo landing Crashed weather balloon What was the name of the ship found abandoned - with the sole lifeboat still attached - in 1872? Shutterstock Mary Celeste Obra Dinn

La Niña Voyager A monster is said to lurk in the depths of which Scottish loch? Shutterstock Loch Lomond Loch Katrine

Loch Awe Loch Ness Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan disappeared while attempting to ... Fly across the Atlantic Ocean Fly across the Pacific Ocean

Circumnavigate the globe Fly across America There are a couple of 'magic roads' in Ireland, where if your car is stopped with the handbrake off, you'll appear to mysteriously roll up the hill. What's the reason for this? Shutterstock Gravitational anomaly Pulled upwards through kinetic energy

Fairy rings Optical illusion The story of the Enfield Poltergeist has been featured in which horror film series? Shutterstock Paranormal Activity series The Conjuring series

The Amityville Horror series The Halloween series Area 51 is located in which American state? California New Mexico

