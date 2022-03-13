Quiz: How well do you know these famous Patricks?

TÁ LÁ FHÉILE Pádraig ag teacht.

It’s only four days until the country celebrates our national holiday, and for the first time since 2019, the St Patrick’s Day parades will return nationwide.

With that, we want to see how much you know about these famous Patricks.

Although arguably the most famous Patrick, what was St Patrick's real name? Alamy Maewyn Succone Maewyn Succat

Maewyn Succuld Maewyn Succirk In which Star Trek series did Patrick Stewart NOT appear as Captain Jean-Luc Picard? Alamy Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Star Trek: Voyager Star Trek: Picard What is the name of Spongebob's mate? Alamy Patrick Star Patrick Tentacles

Patrick Krabs Patrick Plankton Which of these does NOT have the middle name Patrick? Alamy Eric Clapton Alamy Robert De Niro

Alamy John McEnroe Alamy Morrissey How tall is Croagh Patrick? Alamy 764m 814m

943m 1,038m What famous TV presenter is comedian Patrick Kielty married to? Alamy Tess Daly Fearne Cotton

Claudia Winkleman Cat Deeley Patrick Hillery was Ireland's sixth President. In what county was he born? Alamy Co Cork Co Clare

Co Tipperary Co Waterford Patrick Vieira won three Premier League titles as a player with Arsenal. What team is he now manager of? Alamy Leeds United Burnley

Watford Crystal Palace Patrick Swayze starred opposite Demi Moore in the 1990 film Ghost. What was the name of the character he played? Alamy John Dalton Sam Wheat

Carl Bruner Johnny Castle Finally, which of these is NOT a poem by Patrick Kavanagh? Alamy Blackberry Picking On Raglan Road

