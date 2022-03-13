Quiz: How well do you know these famous Patricks?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TÁ LÁ FHÉILE Pádraig ag teacht.
It’s only four days until the country celebrates our national holiday, and for the first time since 2019, the St Patrick’s Day parades will return nationwide.
With that, we want to see how much you know about these famous Patricks.
