Dublin: 6°C Sunday 13 March 2022
Quiz: How well do you know these famous Patricks?

Test yourself.

By Jane Moore Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM
TÁ LÁ FHÉILE Pádraig ag teacht.

It’s only four days until the country celebrates our national holiday, and for the first time since 2019, the St Patrick’s Day parades will return nationwide. 

With that, we want to see how much you know about these famous Patricks. 

Although arguably the most famous Patrick, what was St Patrick's real name?
Alamy
Maewyn Succone
Maewyn Succat

Maewyn Succuld
Maewyn Succirk
In which Star Trek series did Patrick Stewart NOT appear as Captain Jean-Luc Picard?
Alamy
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Picard
What is the name of Spongebob's mate?
Alamy
Patrick Star
Patrick Tentacles

Patrick Krabs
Patrick Plankton
Which of these does NOT have the middle name Patrick?
Alamy
Eric Clapton
Alamy
Robert De Niro

Alamy
John McEnroe
Alamy
Morrissey
How tall is Croagh Patrick?
Alamy
764m
814m

943m
1,038m
What famous TV presenter is comedian Patrick Kielty married to?
Alamy
Tess Daly
Fearne Cotton

Claudia Winkleman
Cat Deeley
Patrick Hillery was Ireland's sixth President. In what county was he born?
Alamy
Co Cork
Co Clare

Co Tipperary
Co Waterford
Patrick Vieira won three Premier League titles as a player with Arsenal. What team is he now manager of?
Alamy
Leeds United
Burnley

Watford
Crystal Palace
Patrick Swayze starred opposite Demi Moore in the 1990 film Ghost. What was the name of the character he played?
Alamy
John Dalton
Sam Wheat

Carl Bruner
Johnny Castle
Finally, which of these is NOT a poem by Patrick Kavanagh?
Alamy
Blackberry Picking
On Raglan Road

Advent
In Memory Of My Mother
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

