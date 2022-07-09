Quiz: How much do you know about these famous resignations?

THIS WEEK SAW UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson step down after an extraordinary 24 hours in British politics.

Despite fighting to remain in No 10, Johnson announced he would stand aside after over 50 Tory MPs resigned having lost confidence in him as leader following revelations that he was aware of concerns about the conduct of his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

While he will stay on until his successor is chosen, Johnson’s name has now been added to a long list of other public figures who have resigned throughout history.

But how well do you remember these other famous resignations?

We'll start with Richard Nixon, who remains the only US President to step down from office. In what year did he resign following the Watergate scandal? Alamy 1972 1973

1974 1975 Who was the last President of the Soviet Union, who resigned on Christmas Day in 1991? Alamy Mikhail Gorbachev Alamy Boris Yeltsin

Alamy Leonid Brezhnev Alamy Nikita Khrushchev Bertie Ahern resigned as Taoiseach in 2008. What was the name of the tribunal which found that he had inappropriately received money from a developer while serving as Minister for Finance? Alamy Martin Tribunal Mahon Tribunal

Moriarty Tribunal Morris Tribunal In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first pope in centuries to resign. He cited old age as his reason for stepping down - but how old was he at the time? Alamy 82 85

88 91 In 1936, which king caused a constitutional crisis in Britain when he resigned - or technically, abdicated - to marry Wallis Simpson, an American citizen who was divorced? Alamy Henry VII William IV

Edward VIII George VI Which of these men did not resign over the Golfgate controversy? Alamy Phil Hogan Alamy Dara Calleary

Alamy Jerry Buttimer Alamy Séamus Woulfe Greg Smith announced his resignation as executive director of which investment bank in the New York Times in 2012, describing it as a "toxic and destructive" environment? Alamy JPMorgan Chase Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs UBS Why did Edwina Currie resign from her position in 1988? Alamy She advocated to privatise the NHS She tried to organise a coup against the government

She joined the Labour party She said most eggs in the UK were affected by Salmonella Alex Ferguson resigned as Manchester United manager in 2013 after 26 years in charge. How many trophies did he win with the club in that period? Alamy 27 36

43 49 Finally, following Boris Johnson's resignation, which of his predecessors who also resigned served the longest term in office? Alamy Margaret Thatcher Alamy David Cameron

