Quiz: How much do you know about these famous resignations?

THIS WEEK SAW UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson step down after an extraordinary 24 hours in British politics.
Despite fighting to remain in No 10, Johnson announced he would stand aside after over 50 Tory MPs resigned having lost confidence in him as leader following revelations that he was aware of concerns about the conduct of his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.
While he will stay on until his successor is chosen, Johnson’s name has now been added to a long list of other public figures who have resigned throughout history.
But how well do you remember these other famous resignations?
