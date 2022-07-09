#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about these famous resignations?

Boris Johnson announced his resignation as UK Prime Minister on Thursday.

By Jane Moore Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM
58 minutes ago 5,842 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5811675

THIS WEEK SAW UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson step down after an extraordinary 24 hours in British politics. 

Despite fighting to remain in No 10, Johnson announced he would stand aside after over 50 Tory MPs resigned having lost confidence in him as leader following revelations that he was aware of concerns about the conduct of his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher. 

While he will stay on until his successor is chosen, Johnson’s name has now been added to a long list of other public figures who have resigned throughout history. 

But how well do you remember these other famous resignations?

We'll start with Richard Nixon, who remains the only US President to step down from office. In what year did he resign following the Watergate scandal?
Alamy
1972
1973

1974
1975
Who was the last President of the Soviet Union, who resigned on Christmas Day in 1991?
Alamy
Mikhail Gorbachev
Alamy
Boris Yeltsin

Alamy
Leonid Brezhnev
Alamy
Nikita Khrushchev
Bertie Ahern resigned as Taoiseach in 2008. What was the name of the tribunal which found that he had inappropriately received money from a developer while serving as Minister for Finance?
Alamy
Martin Tribunal
Mahon Tribunal

Moriarty Tribunal
Morris Tribunal
In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first pope in centuries to resign. He cited old age as his reason for stepping down - but how old was he at the time?
Alamy
82
85

88
91
In 1936, which king caused a constitutional crisis in Britain when he resigned - or technically, abdicated - to marry Wallis Simpson, an American citizen who was divorced?
Alamy
Henry VII
William IV

Edward VIII
George VI
Which of these men did not resign over the Golfgate controversy?
Alamy
Phil Hogan
Alamy
Dara Calleary

Alamy
Jerry Buttimer
Alamy
Séamus Woulfe
Greg Smith announced his resignation as executive director of which investment bank in the New York Times in 2012, describing it as a "toxic and destructive" environment?
Alamy
JPMorgan Chase
Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs
UBS
Why did Edwina Currie resign from her position in 1988?
Alamy
She advocated to privatise the NHS
She tried to organise a coup against the government

She joined the Labour party
She said most eggs in the UK were affected by Salmonella
Alex Ferguson resigned as Manchester United manager in 2013 after 26 years in charge. How many trophies did he win with the club in that period?
Alamy
27
36

43
49
Finally, following Boris Johnson's resignation, which of his predecessors who also resigned served the longest term in office?
Alamy
Margaret Thatcher
Alamy
David Cameron

Alamy
Tony Blair
Alamy
Winston Churchill
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie