# A CHRISTMASSY TED
Quiz: How well do you know the Father Ted Christmas special?
“It’s Ireland’s biggest lingerie section, I understand.”
A CHRISTMASSY TED has become a television staple for the festive season since it was released in 1996. 

From the priests being trapped in “Ireland’s biggest lingerie section” to Mrs Doyle trying to guess the name of the mysterious Father Todd Unctious, the episode is filled with memorable quotes and funny moments.

But how well do you remember the Father Ted Christmas Special? Test yourself below. And NO CLUES!

What is behind this door on the Advent calendar?
A donkey
A shepherd

Ruud Gullit sitting on a shed
An angel
Ted leads a group of priests to safety after they find themselves trapped in "Ireland's biggest lingerie section". Which priest is injured when a bra strap snaps and hits him in the eye?
Father Cleary
Father Deegan

Father Fitzgerald
Father Riley
Which prestigious award is Ted honoured with for his efforts in helping the priests escape Ireland's biggest lingerie section unnoticed?
Priest of the Year
The Holy Stone of Clonrichert

The Golden Cleric
A Priesty Award
Where does Ted go after Mrs Doyle tells him she thinks he's only the second best priest in the country?
To the beach
To the pub

To the cinema
To mass
What is Father Larry Duff doing when Ted gives him a call to invite him to the award ceremony?
Being held at gunpoint
Driving

Minding his 12 Rottweilers
Skiing
What is the name of the present Ted gives to Mrs Doyle for Christmas?
Teamaker
Teamaster

Teamachine
Lots of matador stuff
Which of these is NOT a name listed off by Mrs Doyle when trying to guess who Father Todd Unctious is?
Father Chewy Louie
Father David Nicholson

Father Andy Riley
Father Spodo Komodo

Father Benny Cake
Father Rabulah Conundrum

Father Jerry Twig
Father Jemimah Ractoole
During his very long acceptance speech, Ted says the smile "has been very much wiped off Father Barry Kiernan's face" after he did what to "young novice" Ted?
Put him in a headlock
Kicked him up the arse

Poured water on his mattress
Stole his prayer book
When Father Jack sits on an elderly priest, Ted tells Dougal to put on the music that makes him stand up. What music does Dougal play?
Amhrán na bhFiann
God Save The Queen

La Marseillaise
Ghost Town by The Specials
The priests sit down to watch the Christmas film, only to find it has finished and a special extended Latin Mass from St Martin's Cathedral in Dublin is now on. What was the film being shown?
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Home Alone

The Towering Inferno
Aliens
As Ted imagines meeting The Pope and President Mary Robinson having received his Golden Cleric, which actor does he also imagine meeting?
Jack Nicholson
Al Pacino

Robert De Niro
Robert Duvall
Todd Unctious's plan to steal Ted's Golden Cleric award is eventually foiled. Which county's Priest of the Year award did he win that went to his head and caused him to plot to get a Golden Cleric award?
Sligo
Westmeath

Donegal
Monaghan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You got the Golden Cleric!
This will show everyone who's really fecked you over down the years.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Mrs Doyle
I think you got, the second best score of the quiz.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Todd Unctious
if that IS your real name.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're still stuck in the lingerie section
It's Ireland's biggest lingerie section, I understand.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're the broken Teamaster
Maybe you like the misery.
Share your result:

