FOR EVERY MOVIE star whose name we know, there are more faces in famous films we might struggle to put a name to.

This quiz is all about those people.

Best of luck.

Many will know her as the mam from Home Alone (and one of the lead actresses in Schitt's Creek), but what's her name? Movieclips/Youtube Annie Murphy Sissy Spacek

Catherine O'Hara Jessica Lange What about this man, who played Alfred the butler in the first few Batman films? Warner Bros/Youtube Pat Hingle Michael Gough

Robert Wuhl Ian McDiarmid This lad was one of the team who went on a rescue mission in Saving Private Ryan. What's his name? Paramount/Youtube Ed Burns Tom Sizemore

Adam Goldberg Giovanni Ribisi Who plays the love interest to Tom Hanks' character in the film Big? Youtube Helen Hunt Diane Lane

Melanie Silver Elizabeth Perkins Her brother is the out-of-control gangster, but who plays Gina in the film Scarface? Youtube Karen Allen Debra Winger

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio Lea Thompson Her work is vital to the team's success, but who plays Ariadne in Inception? Movieclips/Youtube Ellen Page Rooney Mara

Kat Dennings Anna Paquin Who played the sinister Grand Moff Tarkin in the original Star Wars? Disney/Youtube Peter Ustinov Peter Cushing

Alec Guinness Basil Rathbone Who played Jimmy Rabbitte in The Commitments? Youtube Robert Arkins Andrew Strong

Dave Finnegan Johnny Murphy Who plays the titular role in 2014 film Gone Girl? Youtube Emily Blunt Rosamund Pike

Ana de Aramas Talulah Riley And, finally, which of these plays one of the crew in the Usual Suspects? Movieclips/Youtube Alec Baldwin Billy Baldwin

Daniel Baldwin Stephen Baldwin Answer all the questions to see your result! PA Images You scored out of ! Top Dog Full marks, well done Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent job Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaad Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share