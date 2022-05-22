Quiz: How well do you know these famous film scores and soundtracks?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED on Thursday that legendary composer Vangelis had died at the age of 79.

The Greek composer was best known for writing the iconic music for the film Chariots of Fire, which told the story of two British runners racing for gold in the 1924 Olympics.

The opening piano lines and use of the synthesizer in the theme, for which Vangelis won an Academy Award, are instantly recognisable as they accompany the famous running sequences in the film.

As a tribute to him, we’ve put together a quiz on other famous film scores and soundtracks.

Test your knowledge below – and let us know your favourite film score or soundtrack in the comments!

