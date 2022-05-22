#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How well do you know these famous film scores and soundtracks?

Do you know your John Williams from your Danny Elfman?

By Jane Moore Sunday 22 May 2022, 10:00 PM
IT WAS ANNOUNCED on Thursday that legendary composer Vangelis had died at the age of 79. 

The Greek composer was best known for writing the iconic music for the film Chariots of Fire, which told the story of two British runners racing for gold in the 1924 Olympics.

The opening piano lines and use of the synthesizer in the theme, for which Vangelis won an Academy Award, are instantly recognisable as they accompany the famous running sequences in the film.

As a tribute to him, we’ve put together a quiz on other famous film scores and soundtracks.

Test your knowledge below – and let us know your favourite film score or soundtrack in the comments!

Besides Chariots of Fire, which other famous 80s film did Vangelis compose the soundtrack for?
Alamy
Aliens
Blade Runner

Back to the Future
Platoon
Which film did the late Ennio Morricone not provide the score for?
Alamy
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Cinema Paradiso

Once Upon a Time in the West
The Magnificent Seven
What is the name of the main theme in the Harry Potter film series?
Alamy
Dumbledore's Theme
Harry's Theme

Hedwig's Theme
Voldemort's Theme
Which of these iconic film themes did John Williams not win a Best Original Score Oscar for?
Alamy
Jaws
Alamy
Star Wars

Alamy
Jurassic Park
Alamy
E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
What is the name of the song that accompanies the 1977 James Bond film 'The Spy Who Loved Me'?
Alamy
Nobody Does It Better
All Time High

Another Way To Die
For Your Eyes Only
Which of these songs does not feature on the soundtrack of Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs?
Alamy
'Hooked on a Feeling' by Blue Swede
'Little Green Bag' by George Baker Selection

'Stuck in the Middle with You' by Stealers Wheel
'Son of a Preacher Man' by Dusty Springfield
What song by The Beatles does Ferris Bueller lip sync to on the float in the Chicago parade sequence?
Alamy
Come Together
A Hard Day's Night

Twist and Shout
She Loves You
Which of these classical pieces of music does not appear in the 1940 Disney film Fantasia?
Alamy
'Night on Bald Mountain' by Modest Mussorgsky
'Waltz of the Flowers' by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' by Paul Dukas
'Hungarian Dance No. 5' by Johannes Brahms
Who scored the music for the famous shower murder scene in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho?
Alamy
Bernard Herrmann
Mike Oldfield

Elmer Berstein
John Carpenter
Danny Elfman frequently provides the music for Tim Burton's films - which one of these did he not compose the score for?
Alamy
Beetlejuice
Alamy
Ed Wood

Alamy
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Alamy
Batman Returns
Which composer created the theme for The Godfather trilogy?
Alamy
Sergio Leone
Nino Rota

Alessandro Alessandroni
Carmine Coppola
Finally, which film retains the title for the best selling soundtrack of all time?
Alamy
The Bodyguard
Alamy
Saturday Night Fever

Alamy
Grease
Alamy
Dirty Dancing
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

