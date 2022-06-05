#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Sunday 5 June 2022
QUIZ: Can you name these flowers?

It’s the 16th year of Bord Bia’s Bloom Festival – let’s test your knowledge…

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,330 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5782386

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have been attending the Bord Bia’s Bloom Festival in the Phoenix Park in Dublin this weekend to enjoy the array of impressive show gardens on display.

We thought this would be a good time to test the flower aficionados among our readership…

Let's start off with an easy one...
Tulip
Rose

Daffodil
Begonia
There are 12 species of this flowering plant...
Lavendar
Lilac

Wisteria
Lungwort
Look closely - what is it?
Corn-cockle
Bird of Paradise

Thimbleweed
Adder’s Tongue Spearwort
These little sunbeams thrive in full sunshine - they are...
Chrysanthemums
Daisies

Freesias
Marigolds
Beautiful but poisonous - what is it?
Foxglove
Hemlock

Nightshade
Snakeroot
What about this delicate flower?
Orchid
Water Lily

Lotus
Dahlia
This flower has the same name as a Tom Cruise movie...
Heliotrope
Magnolia

Hibiscus
Hibiscus
Name this pretty flowering weed
Fuchsia
Ragged robin

Dog rose
Valarian
Do you know what this is?
Lily of the valley
Baby's breath

Snowdrops
Petunia
And we'll finish on a slightly trickier one...
Demon flower
Corpse flower

Pointy flower
Ghost flower
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You're a rose!
The most beautiful flower in the world, congratulations.
You scored out of !
You're an orchid
Beautiful job, well done!
You scored out of !
You're a patch of Valerian
You're a weed but you're okay...
You scored out of !
You're a clump of pesky dandelions
Do better!
