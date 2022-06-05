QUIZ: Can you name these flowers?

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have been attending the Bord Bia’s Bloom Festival in the Phoenix Park in Dublin this weekend to enjoy the array of impressive show gardens on display.

We thought this would be a good time to test the flower aficionados among our readership…

Let's start off with an easy one... Tulip Rose

Daffodil Begonia There are 12 species of this flowering plant... Lavendar Lilac

Wisteria Lungwort Look closely - what is it? Corn-cockle Bird of Paradise

Thimbleweed Adder’s Tongue Spearwort These little sunbeams thrive in full sunshine - they are... Chrysanthemums Daisies

Freesias Marigolds Beautiful but poisonous - what is it? Foxglove Hemlock

Nightshade Snakeroot What about this delicate flower? Orchid Water Lily

Lotus Dahlia This flower has the same name as a Tom Cruise movie... Heliotrope Magnolia

Hibiscus Hibiscus Name this pretty flowering weed Fuchsia Ragged robin

Dog rose Valarian Do you know what this is? Lily of the valley Baby's breath

Snowdrops Petunia And we'll finish on a slightly trickier one... Demon flower Corpse flower

