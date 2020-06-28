This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How much do you know about former coalition governments?

Test your knowledge with this quiz on former coalitions.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 10:00 PM
56 minutes ago 6,864 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5133853
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

ALMOST FIVE MONTHS on from the 2020 general election, a new government may finally take the reins of the country in the coming days.

The question remains over how a coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party will work and whether it can last the full five-year term.

With that in mind, try your best with this coalition-themed quiz. 

The first Irish coalition was a makeshift government made up of Fine Gael, the Labour Party, Clann na Poblachta, Clann na Talmhan, the National Labour Party and an independent. In what year was it formed?
1948
1949

1950
1951
Who was the leader of Fianna Fáil when the party entered into its first coalition?
Albert Reynolds
Bertie Ahern

Jack Lynch
Charles Haughey
How many times have Labour and Fine Gael entered into a two-party coalition together?
2 times
4 times

5 times
6 times
How many days was it between the 2016 general election, and the reelection of Enda Kenny as Taoiseach?
45 days
53 days

60 days
70 days
How many years was Bertie Ahern Taoiseach for?
9 years
10 years

11 years
12 years
The only time a Labour TD held the Finance ministry was during the Rainbow coalition between Fine Gael, Labour and Democratic Left. Who was that Finance Minister?
Brendan Howlin
Ruairi Quinn

Micheal D Higgins
Dick Spring
The 1997 coalition between Fianna Fáil and the Progressive Democrats was a ______ government
Majority
Minority
In what year was the Progressive Democrats dissolved?
2007
2008

2009
2010
Which coalition government had the biggest majority?
Fine Gael - Labour (2011)
Fianna Fáil - Progressive Democrats - Greens (2007)

Rainbow Coalition (1994)
Fine Gael - Labour (1981)
Who was the first Fine Gael leader to be elected as Taoiseach for two consecutive terms?
Liam Cosgrave
John Bruton

Enda Kenny
Garret FitzGerald
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie