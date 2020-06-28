Quiz: How much do you know about former coalition governments?

ALMOST FIVE MONTHS on from the 2020 general election, a new government may finally take the reins of the country in the coming days.

The question remains over how a coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party will work and whether it can last the full five-year term.

With that in mind, try your best with this coalition-themed quiz.

The first Irish coalition was a makeshift government made up of Fine Gael, the Labour Party, Clann na Poblachta, Clann na Talmhan, the National Labour Party and an independent. In what year was it formed? 1948 1949

1950 1951 Who was the leader of Fianna Fáil when the party entered into its first coalition? Albert Reynolds Bertie Ahern

Jack Lynch Charles Haughey How many times have Labour and Fine Gael entered into a two-party coalition together? 2 times 4 times

5 times 6 times How many days was it between the 2016 general election, and the reelection of Enda Kenny as Taoiseach? 45 days 53 days

60 days 70 days How many years was Bertie Ahern Taoiseach for? 9 years 10 years

11 years 12 years The only time a Labour TD held the Finance ministry was during the Rainbow coalition between Fine Gael, Labour and Democratic Left. Who was that Finance Minister? Brendan Howlin Ruairi Quinn

Micheal D Higgins Dick Spring The 1997 coalition between Fianna Fáil and the Progressive Democrats was a ______ government Majority Minority In what year was the Progressive Democrats dissolved? 2007 2008

2009 2010 Which coalition government had the biggest majority? Fine Gael - Labour (2011) Fianna Fáil - Progressive Democrats - Greens (2007)

Rainbow Coalition (1994) Fine Gael - Labour (1981) Who was the first Fine Gael leader to be elected as Taoiseach for two consecutive terms? Liam Cosgrave John Bruton

