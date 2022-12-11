QUIZ: How well do you know Frank Sinatra?

MUSIC ICON FRANK Sinatra would be celebrating his 107th birthday this week.

The singer did things his way and set the standard for music celebrities of generations to come.

Whether you want to fly to the moon or head to New York, New York, you definitely know at least a few of The Chairman of the Board’s songs.

Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know Frank Sinatra?

Where was Sinatra born? Scranton, Pennsylvania Hoboken, New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey Brooklyn, New York The Rat Pack group of entertainers is generally considered to consist primarily of Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, Joey Bishop and who else? Dean Martin Ray Charles

Jerry Lee Lewis Ricky Martin What Elvis song did Sinatra and Presley perform together on television in 1960? Blue Suede Shoes Hound Dog

Love Me Tender All Shook Up How many studio albums did Sinatra record in his 54 year career? 30 59

42 19 Which of these musicians has commercially released a cover of Sinatra's hit, My Way? David Bowie Kurt Cobain

Bob Dylan Sid Vicious What nickname was commonly used for Sinatra? Duke Ol' Blue Eyes

The Boss The Man in Black What was the name of Sinatra's first album? The Voice of Frank Sinatra Daybreak

In the Small Wee Hours Thriller Which of these actresses was Sinatra married to for part of the 1960s? Barbara Bach Mia Farrow

Audrey Hepburn Pattie Boyd What song did Sinatra sing with Bono from his 'Duets' album? I've Got You Under My Skin Bloody Sunday

Stuck inside Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again Fairytale of New York Whats was Sinatra's middle name? Albert Frank

