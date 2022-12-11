Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 11 December 2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Frank Sinatra?

Start spreading the news…

43 minutes ago

MUSIC ICON FRANK Sinatra would be celebrating his 107th birthday this week.

The singer did things his way and set the standard for music celebrities of generations to come.

Whether you want to fly to the moon or head to New York, New York, you definitely know at least a few of The Chairman of the Board’s songs.

Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know Frank Sinatra?

Where was Sinatra born?
Scranton, Pennsylvania
Hoboken, New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey
Brooklyn, New York
The Rat Pack group of entertainers is generally considered to consist primarily of Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, Joey Bishop and who else?
Dean Martin
Ray Charles

Jerry Lee Lewis
Ricky Martin
What Elvis song did Sinatra and Presley perform together on television in 1960?
Blue Suede Shoes
Hound Dog

Love Me Tender
All Shook Up
How many studio albums did Sinatra record in his 54 year career?
30
59

42
19
Which of these musicians has commercially released a cover of Sinatra's hit, My Way?
David Bowie
Kurt Cobain

Bob Dylan
Sid Vicious
What nickname was commonly used for Sinatra?
Duke
Ol' Blue Eyes

The Boss
The Man in Black
What was the name of Sinatra's first album?
The Voice of Frank Sinatra
Daybreak

In the Small Wee Hours
Thriller
Which of these actresses was Sinatra married to for part of the 1960s?
Barbara Bach
Mia Farrow

Audrey Hepburn
Pattie Boyd
What song did Sinatra sing with Bono from his 'Duets' album?
I've Got You Under My Skin
Bloody Sunday

Stuck inside Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
Fairytale of New York
Whats was Sinatra's middle name?
Albert
Frank

Martin
Seymour
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Fintastic

You scored out of !
Moo-diocre

You scored out of !
Turtley Awful


 

