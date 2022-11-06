Quiz: How much do you know about Gay Byrne?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ICONIC BROADCASTER GAY Byrne was a huge figure in Irish media and culture from the 1960s until his death in 2019.
Born Gabriel Mary Byrne, he was best known for his years as host of the Late Late Show, often hosting discussions that were considered taboo for the time.
This week marked the third anniversary of the legend’s passing.
Tonight we’re asking you: “How much do you know about Gay Byrne?”
