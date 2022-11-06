Quiz: How much do you know about Gay Byrne?

ICONIC BROADCASTER GAY Byrne was a huge figure in Irish media and culture from the 1960s until his death in 2019.

Born Gabriel Mary Byrne, he was best known for his years as host of the Late Late Show, often hosting discussions that were considered taboo for the time.

This week marked the third anniversary of the legend’s passing.

Tonight we’re asking you: “How much do you know about Gay Byrne?”

What part of Dublin did Byrne grow up in? Drumcondra Rialto

Tallaght Donnybrook According to Byrne himself, where did he unsuccessfully try to get a job before his broadcasting career? The GPO Guinness

A library Dublin Port While working in the UK he was offered to manage an up-and-coming rock band after he introduced them on their first television appearance. Who were they? RTÉ stills library Cream Gerry and the Pacemakers

The Animals The Beatles What genre of music was known to be one of Byrne's favourites and appeared frequently on his radio shows? Blues Trad music

Jazz Folk-rock How many years did Byrne host the Late Late Show? RollingNews.ie 19 25

44 37 Which atheist celebrity was investigated for blasphemy due to a heated answer he gave Byrne in a 2015 interview about the meaning of life? Stephen Fry Richard Dawkins

Ricky Gervais Carl Sagan What party initially wanted Byrne to run as their candidate in the 2011 Presidential Election? Sinn Féin Labour

Fine Gael Fianna Fail What year did Byrne host the first ever Late Late Toy Show? RTÉ 1979 1988

1975 1992 Who infamously appeared on the Late Late Show telling Byrne and the audience the difficulty of owning three homes and that 'you should try it sometime'? Brian Cohen Charles Haughey

Berie Ahearn Pádraig Flynn In Byrne’s final episode of The Late Late Show on 21 May 1999, who entered the studio on a motorcycle? Byrne Bono and Larry Mullen Jr of U2

