Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 6 November 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about Gay Byrne?

Byrne had a career spanning six decades in Irish life

1 hour ago 12,794 Views 8 Comments

ICONIC BROADCASTER GAY Byrne was a huge figure in Irish media and culture from the 1960s until his death in 2019.

Born Gabriel Mary Byrne, he was best known for his years as host of the Late Late Show, often hosting discussions that were considered taboo for the time.

This week marked the third anniversary of the legend’s passing.

Tonight we’re asking you: “How much do you know about Gay Byrne?”

What part of Dublin did Byrne grow up in?
Drumcondra
Rialto

Tallaght
Donnybrook
According to Byrne himself, where did he unsuccessfully try to get a job before his broadcasting career?
The GPO
Guinness

A library
Dublin Port
While working in the UK he was offered to manage an up-and-coming rock band after he introduced them on their first television appearance. Who were they?
RTÉ stills library
Cream
Gerry and the Pacemakers

The Animals
The Beatles
What genre of music was known to be one of Byrne's favourites and appeared frequently on his radio shows?
Blues
Trad music

Jazz
Folk-rock
How many years did Byrne host the Late Late Show?
RollingNews.ie
19
25

44
37
Which atheist celebrity was investigated for blasphemy due to a heated answer he gave Byrne in a 2015 interview about the meaning of life?
Stephen Fry
Richard Dawkins

Ricky Gervais
Carl Sagan
What party initially wanted Byrne to run as their candidate in the 2011 Presidential Election?
Sinn Féin
Labour

Fine Gael
Fianna Fail
What year did Byrne host the first ever Late Late Toy Show?
RTÉ
1979
1988

1975
1992
Who infamously appeared on the Late Late Show telling Byrne and the audience the difficulty of owning three homes and that 'you should try it sometime'?
Brian Cohen
Charles Haughey

Berie Ahearn
Pádraig Flynn
In Byrne’s final episode of The Late Late Show on 21 May 1999, who entered the studio on a motorcycle?
Byrne
Bono and Larry Mullen Jr of U2

Liam Neeson and Brendan Gleeson
Boyzone
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bearable
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ewe should have known at least some!
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie