In Byrne’s final episode as presenter of The Late Late Show on 21 May 1999, Bono and Larry Mullen Jr from U2 rode into the studio on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. After being prompted to sing, Bono broke into an acapella version of what? Rollingnews Where the Streets Have No Name The Late Late Show's theme tune

Sweetest Thing Glenroe's theme song

When Scottish writer RD Laing appeared on The Late Late Show in 1985, Gay wasn't too impressed when he admitted to having "a couple of half-pints of Guinness in the course of the day". What happened after Gay accused him of appearing "slow" and "under the weather"? Rollingnews.ie Laing stormed off stage Gay stormed off stage

The audience gave Gay an earful They both knocked back a few more half-pints

During a 2015 interview with Stephen Fry on The Meaning of Life with Gay Byrne, the pair discussed God and the meaning of life (naturally). What happened after a TV viewer claimed comments made in the interview were blasphemous? RTÉ/Youtube Gardaí launched a blasphemy probe into Fry Fry apologised personally to the offended viewer

Fry is still serving time in prison Gardaí launched a blasphemy probe into Byrne

During Byrne’s interview with Annie Murphy in 1993, Murphy said the former Bishop of Galway Eamon Casey was the father of her son Peter. What happened after Gay said: “If your son is half as good a man as his father, he won’t be doing too badly.” RollingNews.ie The interview carried on as normal She replied and quickly left the set

She slapped him The show cut to an ad break

During an appearance on Mike Murphy's sketch show The Live Mike in 1982, what famous phrase did Gay mutter after recognising Murphy as the over-enthusiastic football fan in his camera shot. RTÉ/Twitter Do you understand the expression 'roll it there, Colette'? Do you? Do you understand the expression 'feck off'? Do you?

Do you understand the expression 'I'm Mike Murphy from RTÉ'? Do you? Do you understand the expression 'fuck off'? Do you?

During their first appearance on the Late Late show, why did Gay let journalist John McKenna introduce U2? RollingNews.ie Gay forgot their name He knew more about U2 than Gay

U2 requested Gay not say their name They needed no introduction...

The Late Late Show infamous ‘Bishop and the Nightie’ incident happened in 1966. During a quiz, Gay picked a couple from the audience and asked each of them a series of questions. One of the questions was about the colour of Eileen's nightie on their honeymoon. Richard said it was transparent. What did Eileen say? Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie It was Mr Tayto themed She wasn't wearing any

It was owl themed It was bishop blue

Former politician Pádraig Flynn appeared on the Late Late Show 20 years ago and discussed accountability. The interview prompted WHO to proceed with evidence for the Mahon Tribunal? Rollingnews.ie Tom Gilmartin Eamon Dunphy

Bertie Ahern Gay Byrne

During 1992's Toy Show, what did Zig & Zag chase Gay around the studio with? Rollingnews A water gun An axe

A remote control car A dream