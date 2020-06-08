Quiz: How well do you know George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four?

FIRST PUBLISHED ON on 8 June 1949, George Orwell’s 1984 is one of most widely-quoted books of the past 100 years.

The dystopia created in the book is often used as a parallel for developments in modern society and much the language used by Orwell has entered into common usage. But how much do you know about the book?

Complete the book's opening line: 'It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking _____.' 10 o'clock midday

thirteen repeatedly What is the name of the book's main protagonist? Winston Smith Winston Reid

Cam Winston Winston Churchill Which of these is NOT one of the three superstates that exist in the book? Oceania Eurasia

Eastasia Americas What concept is Orwell referring to: "to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them." Toughtcrime Doublethink

Ungood Thought Police What's the name of the co-worker who falls in love with the main protagonist? Isabelle Victoria

Julia Elizabeth What is the name of the fictional language used in the book that is explained by Orwell in its appendix? Newspeak Doublespeak

Truthspeak Falsespeak Great Britain is called what in the novel? Mainland Isle of Plenty

Airstrip One Brotherland Released in the year 1984, who played the main character in the film made of the book? Richard Attenborough John Hurt

Richard Burton Ian McKellen The torture chamber containing 'the worst thing in the world' is called what? Room Zero Room 101

Room 237 Room 666 What is '2 + 2 =' , according to the Party. 3 4

