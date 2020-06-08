This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 8 June, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four?

The book was published 71 years ago today.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 8 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
38 minutes ago 4,943 Views 19 Comments
FIRST PUBLISHED ON on 8 June 1949, George Orwell’s 1984 is one of most widely-quoted books of the past 100 years.

The dystopia created in the book is often used as a parallel for developments in modern society and much the language used by Orwell has entered into common usage. But how much do you know about the book? 

Complete the book's opening line: 'It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking _____.'
10 o'clock
midday

thirteen
repeatedly
What is the name of the book's main protagonist?
Winston Smith
Winston Reid

Cam Winston
Winston Churchill
Which of these is NOT one of the three superstates that exist in the book?
Oceania
Eurasia

Eastasia
Americas
What concept is Orwell referring to: "to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them."
Toughtcrime
Doublethink

Ungood
Thought Police
What's the name of the co-worker who falls in love with the main protagonist?
Isabelle
Victoria

Julia
Elizabeth
What is the name of the fictional language used in the book that is explained by Orwell in its appendix?
Newspeak
Doublespeak

Truthspeak
Falsespeak
Great Britain is called what in the novel?
Mainland
Isle of Plenty

Airstrip One
Brotherland
Released in the year 1984, who played the main character in the film made of the book?
Richard Attenborough
John Hurt

Richard Burton
Ian McKellen
The torture chamber containing 'the worst thing in the world' is called what?
Room Zero
Room 101

Room 237
Room 666
What is '2 + 2 =' , according to the Party.
3
4

5
6
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
More re-education needed
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Read next:

