Quiz: Where were these photos of 'grand stretches in the evening' taken?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
AH, THERE’S A grand auld stretch in the evening now, isn’t there?
It’s that time of year when the days are slowly but surely getting longer, and we’re setting long red and orange sunsets across the country.
According to @theauldsthretch on Twitter, the grand auld stretch on Thursday was almost 40 minutes long.
With this in mind, where were these photos of grand stretches in the evening taken?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)