Quiz: Where were these photos of 'grand stretches in the evening' taken?

A grand auld quiz in the evening.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 10:00 PM
AH, THERE’S A grand auld stretch in the evening now, isn’t there?

It’s that time of year when the days are slowly but surely getting longer, and we’re setting long red and orange sunsets across the country.

According to @theauldsthretch on Twitter, the grand auld stretch on Thursday was almost 40 minutes long.

With this in mind, where were these photos of grand stretches in the evening taken?

Across which bay was this grand auld stretch photographed?
RollingNews.ie
Dublin Bay
Bantry Bay

Galway Bay
Dingle Bay
What city in the United States is this?
Alamy
Philidelphia
Washington DC

New York City
Los Angeles
What Australian city is pictured here at sunset?
Alamy
Melbourne
Adelaide

Canberra
Sydney
What Irish city is pictured in this photo of a grand stretch?
RollingNews.ie
Limerick
Galway

Dublin
Cork
Which Scottish city is pictured here?
Dundee
Edinburgh

Glasgow
Aberdeen
What city in China, with a population of 28 million, is this?
Alamy
Beijing
Shanghai

Shenzen
Nanjing
In what county was this grand stretch captured?
Galway
Donegal

Louth
Cork
What English seaside town is pictured here at sunset
Alamy
Brighton
Bournemouth

Blackpool
Margate
Which European capital is captured here at sunset?
Alamy
Berlin
Paris

Copenhagen
Madrid
What city in Portugal is this?
Alamy
Porto
Braga

Faro
Lisbon
Answer all the questions to see your result!
About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

