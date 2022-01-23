Quiz: Where were these photos of 'grand stretches in the evening' taken?

AH, THERE’S A grand auld stretch in the evening now, isn’t there?

It’s that time of year when the days are slowly but surely getting longer, and we’re setting long red and orange sunsets across the country.

According to @theauldsthretch on Twitter, the grand auld stretch on Thursday was almost 40 minutes long.

With this in mind, where were these photos of grand stretches in the evening taken?

Across which bay was this grand auld stretch photographed? RollingNews.ie Dublin Bay Bantry Bay

Galway Bay Dingle Bay What city in the United States is this? Alamy Philidelphia Washington DC

New York City Los Angeles What Australian city is pictured here at sunset? Alamy Melbourne Adelaide

Canberra Sydney What Irish city is pictured in this photo of a grand stretch? RollingNews.ie Limerick Galway

Dublin Cork Which Scottish city is pictured here? Dundee Edinburgh

Glasgow Aberdeen What city in China, with a population of 28 million, is this? Alamy Beijing Shanghai

Shenzen Nanjing In what county was this grand stretch captured? Galway Donegal

Louth Cork What English seaside town is pictured here at sunset Alamy Brighton Bournemouth

Blackpool Margate Which European capital is captured here at sunset? Alamy Berlin Paris

Copenhagen Madrid What city in Portugal is this? Alamy Porto Braga

