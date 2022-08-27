Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 27 August 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about Grease?

Tell me about it, stud.

By Jane Moore Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
2 Comments
THIS MONTH, IT was announced that singer and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73. 

Newton-John starred in a number of films throughout her career, but the role she was most famous for was that of Sandy opposite John Travolta’s Danny in the 1978 classic Grease. 

Next month will mark 44 years since the cultural phenomenon was released. 

But how much do you remember from the film? Test yourself below.

What is the name of the high school where much of the film is set?
Alamy
Roswell High School
Rydell High School

Randell High School
Redding High School
In 'Summer Nights', which of these is not part of Sandy's recollection of her summer with Danny?
Alamy
They stayed out until 10pm
He saved her life when she nearly drowned

They drank lemonade
He had just turned 18
What's the name of the malt shop where Danny and Sandy are interrupted by the other T-Birds and Pink Ladies?
Alamy
Vi's Diner
Shake Shack

Frosty Palace
The Big Freeze
What is Rizzo's real first name?
Alamy
Patty
Susan

Mary
Betty
Which of these sports does Danny not try when trying to impress Sandy?
Alamy
Baseball
Basketball

Football
Wrestling
Cha-Cha DiGregorio is the self-proclaimed best dancer at her high school - but what is it called?
Alamy
St Bernadette's
St Catherine's

St Helen's
St Trinian's
Who appears as Frenchy's guardian angel to sing 'Beauty School Dropout'?
Alamy
Frank Sinatra
Frankie Valli

Frankie Avalon
Frankie Vaughan
Which T-Bird takes Jan to the dance?
Alamy
Kenickie
Doody

Sonny
Putzie
Where does the drag race take place between the T-Birds and the Scorpions?
Alamy
Thunder Road
Lightning Alley

Danger Way
Roadster Street
Finally, complete the first line of the final song in the film: 'We go together like.."
Alamy
Shoo-bop sha wadda wadda yippity boom de boom
Dip da-dip da-dip doo-wop da doo-bee doo

Sha-na-na-na-na-na-na-na yippity dip de doom
Chang chang changitty chang sha-bop

Rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong
Sha-na-na-na-na-na-na-na yippity dip de doom
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Greased Lightnin'!
You're burning up the quarter mile!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Tell me more, tell me more
You got very far, but not far enough
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
There are worse things you could do
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
You better shape up!
Because you nearly got them all right!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Beauty school dropout
Go back to high school..
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

