Quiz: How much do you know about Grease?

THIS MONTH, IT was announced that singer and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73.

Newton-John starred in a number of films throughout her career, but the role she was most famous for was that of Sandy opposite John Travolta’s Danny in the 1978 classic Grease.

Next month will mark 44 years since the cultural phenomenon was released.

But how much do you remember from the film? Test yourself below.

What is the name of the high school where much of the film is set? Alamy Roswell High School Rydell High School

Randell High School Redding High School In 'Summer Nights', which of these is not part of Sandy's recollection of her summer with Danny? Alamy They stayed out until 10pm He saved her life when she nearly drowned

They drank lemonade He had just turned 18 What's the name of the malt shop where Danny and Sandy are interrupted by the other T-Birds and Pink Ladies? Alamy Vi's Diner Shake Shack

Frosty Palace The Big Freeze What is Rizzo's real first name? Alamy Patty Susan

Mary Betty Which of these sports does Danny not try when trying to impress Sandy? Alamy Baseball Basketball

Football Wrestling Cha-Cha DiGregorio is the self-proclaimed best dancer at her high school - but what is it called? Alamy St Bernadette's St Catherine's

St Helen's St Trinian's Who appears as Frenchy's guardian angel to sing 'Beauty School Dropout'? Alamy Frank Sinatra Frankie Valli

Frankie Avalon Frankie Vaughan Which T-Bird takes Jan to the dance? Alamy Kenickie Doody

Sonny Putzie Where does the drag race take place between the T-Birds and the Scorpions? Alamy Thunder Road Lightning Alley

Danger Way Roadster Street Finally, complete the first line of the final song in the film: 'We go together like.." Alamy Shoo-bop sha wadda wadda yippity boom de boom Dip da-dip da-dip doo-wop da doo-bee doo

Sha-na-na-na-na-na-na-na yippity dip de doom Chang chang changitty chang sha-bop

Rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong Sha-na-na-na-na-na-na-na yippity dip de doom Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Greased Lightnin'! You're burning up the quarter mile! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Tell me more, tell me more You got very far, but not far enough Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! There are worse things you could do Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You better shape up! Because you nearly got them all right! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Beauty school dropout Go back to high school.. Share your result: Share