Dublin: 20°C Saturday 16 July 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about Harrison Ford?

From a Galaxy Far Far Away to jungle temples, this actor has left his mark everywhere.

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM
22 minutes ago 2,806 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5818021

ACTING LEGEND HARRISON Ford turned 80 on Wednesday.

The famously gruff American has been known worldwide since first donning the classic Han Solo vest in the 70s for Star Wars.

Since then he’s been Indiana Jones, an android, CIA analyst Jack Ryan, President of the United States and last but not least the voice of a sheepdog.

In honour of his birthday, we’re asking you: How well do you know Harrison Ford?

What were both of Ford's parents at some stage during their lives?
Dentists
Salespeople

Factory workers
Actors
In 1967 he got his first movie credit as Harrison J. Ford in the Western 'A Time for Killing.' What does the J stand for?
Jerome
Jedi

James
Nothing
What profession did Ford get into during a low point in his acting career when he needed to makes end meet?
Wrestling
Carpentry

Modelling
Professional Gambling
Who wanted Han Solo to be killed off at the end of Return of the Jedi?
Disney
Harrison Ford
George Lucas

20th Century Fox
Mark Hamill
During his long career, which director has Ford NOT worked with?
Steven Spielberg
Francis Ford Coppola

Stanley Kubrick
Ridley Scott
Which rock band did Ford work for as a roadie in 1968?
The Doors
The Rolling Stones

The Eagles
Lynyrd Skynyrd
As a hint to his time in Star Wars, Ford was cast in a small role as 'G. Lucas' in which film?
2001: A Space Odyssey
Apocalypse Now

Top Gun
Rambo II
In another one of his famous roles, which injury did Ford suffer as Indiana Jones while filming Raiders of the Lost Ark?
Food Poisoning
An airplane ran over his knee.

He bruised his ribs while being dragged behind a truck
All of the above
Who did Ford co-star with in Bladerunner 2019, the sequel to his film Bladerunner?
Adam Sandler
Brad Pitt

Ryan Gosling
Tom Cruise
Across his seven-decade spanning career, how many films has Harrison Ford been credited in?
69
52

108
Over 5
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
You did pretty good.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

