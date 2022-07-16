Quiz: How much do you know about Harrison Ford?

ACTING LEGEND HARRISON Ford turned 80 on Wednesday.

The famously gruff American has been known worldwide since first donning the classic Han Solo vest in the 70s for Star Wars.

Advertisement

Since then he’s been Indiana Jones, an android, CIA analyst Jack Ryan, President of the United States and last but not least the voice of a sheepdog.

In honour of his birthday, we’re asking you: How well do you know Harrison Ford?

What were both of Ford's parents at some stage during their lives? Dentists Salespeople

Factory workers Actors In 1967 he got his first movie credit as Harrison J. Ford in the Western 'A Time for Killing.' What does the J stand for? Jerome Jedi

James Nothing What profession did Ford get into during a low point in his acting career when he needed to makes end meet? Wrestling Carpentry

Modelling Professional Gambling Who wanted Han Solo to be killed off at the end of Return of the Jedi? Disney Harrison Ford George Lucas

20th Century Fox Mark Hamill During his long career, which director has Ford NOT worked with? Steven Spielberg Francis Ford Coppola

Stanley Kubrick Ridley Scott Which rock band did Ford work for as a roadie in 1968? The Doors The Rolling Stones

The Eagles Lynyrd Skynyrd As a hint to his time in Star Wars, Ford was cast in a small role as 'G. Lucas' in which film? 2001: A Space Odyssey Apocalypse Now

Top Gun Rambo II In another one of his famous roles, which injury did Ford suffer as Indiana Jones while filming Raiders of the Lost Ark? Food Poisoning An airplane ran over his knee.

He bruised his ribs while being dragged behind a truck All of the above Who did Ford co-star with in Bladerunner 2019, the sequel to his film Bladerunner? Adam Sandler Brad Pitt

Ryan Gosling Tom Cruise Across his seven-decade spanning career, how many films has Harrison Ford been credited in? 69 52

108 Over 5 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic You did pretty good. Share your result: Share